MUSCATINE — Falling in line with the prediction for more winter that was made on Groundhog Day, the Muscatine area is expected to get an estimated two to four inches of snow on Thursday.

Although the area has recently seen temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 40s, which has in turn given residents an early taste of spring, Meteorologist Tom Philip from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities said that the NWS is expecting a storm system to be tracking across the Muscatine area, bringing both wind and accumulating snow. A winter storm watch has been issued until 11 p.m. Feb. 16.

“Right now it’s looking like the Muscatine area is expected to get two-to-four inches, though there may be some higher amounts off to the north and west of the Muscatine area,” Philip said. “It looks like it’ll be starting late Wednesday night, and by daybreak there might be between a dusting and a half-inch of snow, but most of it looks like it’ll be coming down during the morning hours before winding down in the mid-afternoon.”

Philip compared it to the system that was seen earlier in the month. The Muscatine area may also see some high winds as well as some brief instances of sleet or freezing rain mixed in with the snow, which could impact some roads.

“We’re still expecting slippery road conditions and poor visibility with the snowfall, and with this also expect some winds from the north, so you’ll have some blowing and drifting across roadways. Since the wind is out of the north, the east and west roadways will probably be the most impacted by the drifting,” Philip said.

But while the Muscatine area may see a decent amount of snow, it is unknown how much of it will stick around for longer than a few days. According to Philip, the seven-day forecast is predicting that after a cold and windy Friday, temperatures will once again rise into the mid-to-upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Just a couple days later, however, the area may see cold temperatures and some more snow.

At this time, Philip couldn’t say whether or not these last couple snowstorms will be the last ones of the season, although he did note that several upcoming days will see above-normal temperatures. He did note that the area is seeing an “active pattern”, which means that it’ll likely see more precipitation, though it isn’t yet clear if this will take the form of rain or snow.