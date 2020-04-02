Muscatine Area Farmers Market opening delayed until June

MUSCATINE — For the first time in its 28 years of existence, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market will delay its opening for a month due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.
Market manager Jennifer DeFosse announced today that the first farmers market will be tentatively held Tuesday, June 2. While originally the market had been scheduled to make its debut early in May, the decision was made to delay the opening. In Des Moines, the argument is being made to Gov. Kim Reynolds that area farmers markets are an essential service, but no ruling has been given.
“It’s a terrible decision to have to make — I hate making this choice,” she said. “I think it’s necessary to prevent the virus from spreading any further in our community. People look at the farmers market as a social gathering place, which we encourage, but right now that is what we need to be avoiding.”
The farmers market is held twice a week. It is held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the parking lot of Muscatine Mall and from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Third and Cedar. The market usually runs until late October.
DeFosse said Saturdays are the big day for the market, usually drawing about 30 vendors and hundreds of customers.
Normally the market opens on the first Saturday of May, and is a large event complete with a great turnout and live music for the first market after the winter. While there still is not much produce, many vendors offer plants to people to add to their gardens. This year, DeFosse said, much of the festive events are being omitted because the market does not want to encourage social gathering.
“It will be like a grocery store – get in, do your shopping, and try not to gather and visit with people,” she said.
Additionally, because DeFosse knows the late opening of the market will be a hardship on the farmers and vendors, the market will be promoting the sale of produce and other items online during May. The producers will be able to make home deliveries to customers. She said the market is encouraging the use of electronic payment for the deliveries.
People wishing to see the items available can go to the Muscatine Area Farmers Market Facebook site.
“This is a struggle for market managers across the state,” DeFosse said. “This has never happened in the history of the farmers market and it is very sad I have to make that call.”
