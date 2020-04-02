Muscatine Area Farmers Market opening delayed until June

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — For the first time in its 28 years of existence, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market will delay its opening for a month due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.

Market manager Jennifer DeFosse announced today that the first farmers market will be tentatively held Tuesday, June 2. While originally the market had been scheduled to make its debut early in May, the decision was made to delay the opening. In Des Moines, the argument is being made to Gov. Kim Reynolds that area farmers markets are an essential service, but no ruling has been given.

“It’s a terrible decision to have to make — I hate making this choice,” she said. “I think it’s necessary to prevent the virus from spreading any further in our community. People look at the farmers market as a social gathering place, which we encourage, but right now that is what we need to be avoiding.”

The farmers market is held twice a week. It is held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the parking lot of Muscatine Mall and from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Third and Cedar. The market usually runs until late October.

DeFosse said Saturdays are the big day for the market, usually drawing about 30 vendors and hundreds of customers.