Muscatine Art Advisory Commission looking forward to future projects following mural completion

The Commission is developing an online survey that will allow residents to vote on which piece they would like to see in the roundabout. Shortly before this survey is opened, the Commission will also be publicly releasing information on each of the three artists and their concepts.

This information is expected to be released later this month with the survey opening on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and will then remain open for over a month. Coinciding with the survey is a brand new event for Muscatine called the IDEAdash.

According to Melanie Alexander, director for the Muscatine Art Center, the IDEAdash will be a “community brainstorming session” specifically focused on the arts in Muscatine. This could include anything from additional murals and statues to art performances that the public may want to see, similar to the ballet performances seen earlier this year.

The IDEAdash will be led by the staff from the Innovation Lab of Dubuque, and is expected to be a time that’s both fast-paced and fun, allowing residents the opportunity and freedom to share the art-focused desires that they may have for the city.

“We hope that many people in the community will step forward to share their ideas,” Alexander said.