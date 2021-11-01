Muscatine Art Advisory Commission looking forward to future projects following mural completion

MUSCATINE — The community has seen art come to life across its building and walls this year, and the Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission looks for public input regarding an upcoming project.
The West Side Trail mural on the retaining wall on Houser Street between Hershey and Lucas was finished just before Halloween. The commission had asked for local organizations to propose mural concepts for the wall last December, and the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery answered this call.
Designed by artist Janet Hoopes, this wall features a brief history of both the fish hatchery and Muscatine’s famous pearl button industry. FFFH president Sandy Stevens helped paint this mural alongside several FFFH volunteers.
“We at FFFH are all very pleased with the results and all the feedback on our Facebook page has been extremely positive. It looks really nice,” Stevens said.
Along with asking for mural concepts, the Art Advisory Commission had also asked for ideas regarding a public art piece that would be placed in the roundabout at Mulberry and 2nd Street. In June 2021, three finalists were selected to develop full concepts. These artists were Daniel Miller of Iowa City, Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Mo. and Greg Mueller of Lutsen Mountain, Minn.
Each of these finalists submitted their full concepts in September for the Art Advisory Commission to look over. Now that the Commission has seen and approved each of them, the next step is to make a final decision, which will be done with the help of the Muscatine community.
The Commission is developing an online survey that will allow residents to vote on which piece they would like to see in the roundabout. Shortly before this survey is opened, the Commission will also be publicly releasing information on each of the three artists and their concepts.
This information is expected to be released later this month with the survey opening on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and will then remain open for over a month. Coinciding with the survey is a brand new event for Muscatine called the IDEAdash.
According to Melanie Alexander, director for the Muscatine Art Center, the IDEAdash will be a “community brainstorming session” specifically focused on the arts in Muscatine. This could include anything from additional murals and statues to art performances that the public may want to see, similar to the ballet performances seen earlier this year.
The IDEAdash will be led by the staff from the Innovation Lab of Dubuque, and is expected to be a time that’s both fast-paced and fun, allowing residents the opportunity and freedom to share the art-focused desires that they may have for the city.
“We hope that many people in the community will step forward to share their ideas,” Alexander said.
IDEAdash will be online from noon to 3:30 p.m. and at the Rendezvous from 4-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. Although residents may attend in-person or online, those interested in attending will need to register in advance through the Innovation Lab’s website. Additionally, no prior experience with public art is required in order to participate.
To register for the IDEAdash or to learn more about the event, visit www.innovationlab.com. For questions regarding the upcoming roundabout art installation, contact Alexander at malexander@muscatineiowa.gov.