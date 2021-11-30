Muscatine Art Advisory Commission opens voting for roundabout public art piece

MUSCATINE — After months of preparation, Muscatine residents will finally get a chance to let their voices be heard. From Wednesday, Dec. 1, to Friday, Jan. 10, the Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission will let residents vote on which art piece to place in the Mulberry and 2nd Street roundabout.

“We’re all so excited to have more conversations about public art and how we can use that to create more of an identity for Muscatine, and so we’re eager to see what people think of the concept designs,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said.

Beginning in 2020, the Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission began looking into possibilities for a new public art piece for the downtown area. While the area already has several murals, this latest project would be a full-sized art installation.

The Advisory Commission’s stated goal was to install a permanent work that “reflects the Muscatine community and/or its history, is unique to Muscatine, can be easily maintained, is designed to be durable, and will not impede the safety of motorists or pedestrians.”

Seventeen artists applied, three were chosen as finalists. These finalists were Daniel Miller of Iowa City, Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Greg Mueller of Lutsen Mountain, Minnesota.