Muscatine Art Center and West Hill Cakery collaborate for STEAM Day

MUSCATINE — Since first opening earlier this year, the owners of West Hill Cakery have sought to be more involved in the Muscatine community as they grow their business. Through perusing this goal, West Hill Cakery had the chance to participate in Muscatine’s annual Art Week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 — also known as National STEAM Day — West Hill Cakery and the Muscatine Art Center collaborated as a way to help local kids celebrate this day, giving them an opportunity to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“We hope that kids enjoy a fun afternoon of learning about the different components of STEAM while they have their free cookies,” Katy Loos, Art Center Program Coordinator said.

Each of the activities featured at the STEAM Day event were related in some way to STEAM, with some activities being a combination of both, according to Loos. These activities included a math coloring puzzle, mono-prints that combine science and art, and marshmallow tower building.

“Who doesn’t like to build with marshmallows?” Loos said.

The Art Center also brought various books to the event for visitors to read in-between doing the activities and eating their free cookie, with each book focused on different subjects and sciences.

Since first opening in April 2022, the Art Center has been able to collaborate with West Hill Cakery on several different “National” day celebrations, such as National Sprinkles Day and National Princess Day.

“(West Hill Cakery) is just a fun space to bring different activities into for the community to enjoy, in addition to helping a new business be more involved,” Loos said.

When asked about her bakery’s partnership with the Art Center, Kira Reed, owner of West Hill Cakery, shared her admiration with the Art Center and its many inspiring activities.

“The Art Center is a really nice venue to introduce art and crafts and all these wonderful things to a younger generation, and (Loos) is absolutely fantastic with that through all of the classes that she does,” Reed said. “We just thought that it would be a nice collaboration considering that cakes and sweets are almost an art all by themselves, so it felt very organic for us to come together.”

Reed added that she saw this latest National day as a good opportunity to join in, now that the former S.T.E.M. is including art as one of its fields, and thanked the Art Center for reaching out.

“Sometimes, we get really focused on the science and the technology and the engineering side of things that things like this and the arts start to fall by the wayside,” she continued. “But there are a lot of those elements that go into what we do every single day here, whether that’s the math we use to make recipes, or making a topper that needs to be structurally sound so that it can be 3-D. It’s nice to be able to illuminate that for younger minds.”

Beyond these collaborations, West Hill Cakery also frequently does “Tuesdays with a Twist” as well as free Saturday events, all with the goal of bringing in some extra fun (as well as some delicious treats) for the kids and families who stop by, turning their bakery into a sort of social gathering space.

For more information on upcoming events, residents can visit the West Hill Cakery Facebook page. More information on the rest of this year’s Art Week events can also be found on the Muscatine Art Center Facebook page.