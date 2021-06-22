Muscatine Art Center brings in exhibits featuring works from Bruce Walters and Broadmoor School

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Art Center has opened two new exhibits: “Bruce Walters: What the Hand Dare Seize the Fire,” which will be on display until Aug. 22, and “Broadmoor School,” which will be on display until March.

The first of these exhibits comes from recently retired Western Illinois University Professor Bruce Walters.

“I’ve been to Muscatine many times, and I’ve always liked the Laura Musser house,” Walters said. “I’ve always liked the age and the feel of it, and as I was walking through it I just thought ‘wow, I’d like to have a show here’. So I talked to the director and sent my work in, and we agreed to it.”

Primarily using graphite, Walters based many of his pieces off both reality and myth, being particularly inspired by William Blake’s “The Tyger,” a poem that he connects with. His work has been featured in over a hundred exhibits, including the Figge Art Museum and the Augustana Museum of Art.

“I think the show is really about mystery, and I think the house really sort of sets that mood,” Walters said. He said audiences will connect with the mood and subject matter of his pieces.

