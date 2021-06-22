Muscatine Art Center brings in exhibits featuring works from Bruce Walters and Broadmoor School

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Art Center has opened two new exhibits: “Bruce Walters: What the Hand Dare Seize the Fire,” which will be on display until Aug. 22, and “Broadmoor School,” which will be on display until March.
The first of these exhibits comes from recently retired Western Illinois University Professor Bruce Walters.
“I’ve been to Muscatine many times, and I’ve always liked the Laura Musser house,” Walters said. “I’ve always liked the age and the feel of it, and as I was walking through it I just thought ‘wow, I’d like to have a show here’. So I talked to the director and sent my work in, and we agreed to it.”
Primarily using graphite, Walters based many of his pieces off both reality and myth, being particularly inspired by William Blake’s “The Tyger,” a poem that he connects with. His work has been featured in over a hundred exhibits, including the Figge Art Museum and the Augustana Museum of Art.
“I think the show is really about mystery, and I think the house really sort of sets that mood,” Walters said. He said audiences will connect with the mood and subject matter of his pieces.
“What was interesting to me about this show is that it features a span of works from the first year I taught to this last year, and it was fun to see them side-by-side,” Walters said.
Walters will hold a meet-and-greet at the Art Center’s 2021 Ice Cream Social, planned for Sunday, Aug. 22.
The second exhibit comes through a 2020 donation from Col. Richard G. and Sandra D. Toye. The 17-piece lithograph collection represents artists from the Broadmoor School in the Colorado Rockies.
Sandra is a former resident of Muscatine. She and Richard discovered their love of Broadmoor artists after moving to Denver. The pieces these two collected span various time periods of America, including the Great Depression and World War II.
When asked why the couple decided to donate this collection to the Muscatine Art Center, they said that along with the fact that this particular collection of pieces would connect well with the Art Center’s American Regionalists pieces in the permanent collection, they also felt that the Broadmoor collection “would be appreciated and enjoyed” in Muscatine.
The Broadmoor collection can be found in the Central Hall of the second floor while Walter’s pieces can be found in two second hall rooms. For more information on these and other exhibits in the Art Center, visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.