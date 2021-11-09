Muscatine Art Center, GMCCI invites residents to IDEAdash event next Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alongside innovation, the other main focus of the event will be effective collaboration within the community. Guests will have the chance to solve real “ideations challenges” that relate to the arts in Muscatine in a fun and fast-paced way.

“One challenge focuses on public art while another looks more broadly at the arts including performing and visual arts in the community,” Alexander said, adding that participants should come into the session with an open mind.

“I think participants will enjoy working with others and sharing ideas,” she said. “They will also have the chance to consider how the arts can improve the quality of life of residents, a question that for many is not part of their usual routine. The IDEAdash format should be fun and prompt participants to think about exciting projects for Muscatine's future.”

Those who attend the IDEAdash event will be the first to see the three final concepts for the planned public art piece in the Mulberry Avenue roundabout. Following the event, a survey will be released, where residents can vote on which concept they want to see in the roundabout.