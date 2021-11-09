Muscatine Art Center, GMCCI invites residents to IDEAdash event next Tuesday

MUSCATINE — As public art continues to become a staple in the Muscatine community, residents will soon have a chance to share their opinions regarding the type of art they’d like to see in their hometown.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Muscatine Art Center and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a community IDEAdash event with an online session from noon to 3 p.m. and an in-person session from 4 to 7:30 p.m at the Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St.
According to Melanie Alexander, director for the Muscatine Art Center, the IDEAdash is a “community brainstorming session” specifically focused on the arts in Muscatine. The event will be led by the staff from the Innovation Lab of Dubuque, and all residents are welcome to participate, even if they have no experience with public art.
Alexander said GMCCI staff had participated in a similar session presented a couple years ago. After having a positive experience, the staff encouraged Alexander and her team to consider the group for discussions around public art.
“We originally planned to hold the IDEAdash in April 2020 but cancelled due to COVID-19," Alexander said. "The Public Art Advisory Commission has been waiting for an opportunity to present the IDEAdash for the last 18 months. We like the idea of bringing in an outside group to facilitate so that the process remains objective without preconceived ideas.”
Alongside innovation, the other main focus of the event will be effective collaboration within the community. Guests will have the chance to solve real “ideations challenges” that relate to the arts in Muscatine in a fun and fast-paced way.
“One challenge focuses on public art while another looks more broadly at the arts including performing and visual arts in the community,” Alexander said, adding that participants should come into the session with an open mind.
“I think participants will enjoy working with others and sharing ideas,” she said. “They will also have the chance to consider how the arts can improve the quality of life of residents, a question that for many is not part of their usual routine. The IDEAdash format should be fun and prompt participants to think about exciting projects for Muscatine's future.”
Those who attend the IDEAdash event will be the first to see the three final concepts for the planned public art piece in the Mulberry Avenue roundabout. Following the event, a survey will be released, where residents can vote on which concept they want to see in the roundabout.
“The time is great for an event like this because there is some momentum on public art and the amphitheater,” Alexander said. “At this time, there is not a set agenda for hosting a follow up IDEAdash, but if the event is successful, I could see this type of public discussion occurring more routinely.”
There is no dress code for the in-person event, and salad and soup, and baked potato bar will be provided. Each session has a cap of 35 participants, so residents are asked to register as soon as possible.
To register for the IDEAdash or to learn more about the event, go to www.innovationlab.us/event-details/muscatine-community-ideadash. For all questions regarding the upcoming roundabout art installation, contact Alexander at malexander@muscatineiowa.gov.