Muscatine Art Center, LULAC Muscatine to host mariachi and dance performances

MUSCATINE – National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from September 15 to October 15, with the holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) being celebrated shortly after on November 1 and 2.

Although her staff’s plans will fall right in the middle of these two points, Director Melanie Alexander and her team at the Muscatine Art Center felt that it was still an appropriate time to celebrate and recognize “the generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched our community” through a night filled with art, dancing and culture.

On Thursday, October 20 from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., the Muscatine Art Center will be holding its Celebracion de las Artes event – a collaboration between the Art Center, LULAC Muscatine, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, West Liberty’s Los Cometas Mariach and the Quad Cities Ballet Folkorico (QCBF).

According to Alexander, this isn’t the first time that the Muscatine Art Center has partnered with LULAC. Previously, in 2021, the two groups collaborated to present an exhibition focused on the photographs of Frida Kahlo.

“The event drew many visitors, some of whom traveled as far away as Des Moines to attend,” Alexander said. “Based on the success of the 2021 event, we knew we wanted to collaborate again with LULAC. Then, in late 2021, we were awarded a grant from the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions fund from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. The grant project was to present performances from a variety of cultures, with Celebracion de las Artes being one of the performances.”

Starting off the night will be a performance from West Liberty High School’s Los Cometas Mariachi at 5:15 p.m. Directed by Ashley Smith and funded through the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Racial Justice Fund, this band has been providing authentic music and teaching culture since May 2021, when the group held its first public performance.

Then from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the QCBF will take to the stage and show off the beauty and flair of Mexican culture through the art of dance. Although this is not the group’s first time in Muscatine, this is their first time performing at the Muscatine Art Center.

During the entirety of the event, the Art Center as well as West Liberty Latinos Americanos 4-H and Muscatine UNIDOS 4-H will be providing several different crafts and activities for younger guests and families to enjoy. This will include a mini piñata craft and a Luchadores paper mask, with the latter craft being led by artist Miriam Alarcon Avila.

While this is a free event, guests will also have the opportunity to purchase desserts, courtesy of the LULAC group at Muscatine Community College. Attendees will also receive tickets that can then be exchanged for two free tacos from Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant.

“This event will offer plenty of entertainment and activities geared towards families, and will allow all to experience cultural traditions and the talent of local students,” Alexander said. She added that this event is one of five events held in 2022 that explore different traditions. Other events in this series will include a Japanese drumming performance, a French guitarist and a bilingual puppet program.

“An introduction or immersion into another culture helps us gain a better understanding or appreciation for the experiences of people who have a different background from our own,” Alexander continued. “All are welcome at the Muscatine Art Center, and we strive to offer experiences that reflect this and bring people together. We couldn’t have developed this event without our collaborators – LULAC Muscatine, Global Education at Stanley Center, and various student organizations.”

This will be a rain or shine event, with the festivities being moved into the Art Center’s music room in case of rain, otherwise the event will be held out on the Art Center grounds. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the performance. For more information on this and other upcoming Art Center events, residents can visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.