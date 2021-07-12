Muscatine Art Center one of 58 organizations to receive this year's Cultural Affairs Grant

MUSCATINE — This year, over 280 organizations applied for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards in the hopes of winning funding for three years. Only 58 received funding — including Muscatine Art Center.
The center received $15,000 to support ongoing operating and programming costs, and provide stability.
“The Art Center has been one of the Cultural Leadership Partners for about 10 years, and every three years we have to reapply,” Director Melanie Alexander said. “With this money, we’re able to pay for some of the wages for weekend workers so that we can be open on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as cover costs associated with educational programs such as studio supplies or bringing in a guest instructor.”
Alexander said the application process was a bit different this year. Along with the annual report, the Art Center staff had to do on-camera interviews for the grant review panel.
“We felt pretty good about (the grant) going in, but we also knew that they had a lot more organizations applying this year,” Alexander said. “Nothing is ever a guarantee, but we felt like we’ve been making progress on all of our strategic goals and doing all we can to serve the Muscatine community in terms of our mission.”
Receiving this grant is only the most recent accomplishment from the Muscatine Art Center. Throughout 2020 and the start of 2021, the Art Center has continued providing new exhibits for Muscatine residents to enjoy. In March, it prepared to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).
“We know that the Accreditation Commission met last month, and we’re expecting notification in the next couple weeks,” Alexander said.
The Cultural Affairs awards was started as part of the Cultural Leadership Partners program, which supports Iowa organizations that demonstrate an “exemplary record of programming, managerial excellence and community service” to its guests throughout the year. The program also focuses on those that demonstrate good fiscal and managerial practices and are involved in community outreach.
The awards increased by $5,000 because the department received a $2.3 million boost from appropriations passed by Iowa Legislature. For many organizations that focus on the arts industry, culture and the humanities, as well as those that may still be recovering from the ongoing pandemic, this funding is more important than ever before.
“Audiences and visitors are eagerly returning to museums and historic sites, concerts and cultural festivals this summer, even as our industry continues to rebound from the substantial financial losses from the pandemic,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in a press release.