Muscatine Art Center one of 58 organizations to receive this year's Cultural Affairs Grant

MUSCATINE — This year, over 280 organizations applied for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards in the hopes of winning funding for three years. Only 58 received funding — including Muscatine Art Center.

The center received $15,000 to support ongoing operating and programming costs, and provide stability.

“The Art Center has been one of the Cultural Leadership Partners for about 10 years, and every three years we have to reapply,” Director Melanie Alexander said. “With this money, we’re able to pay for some of the wages for weekend workers so that we can be open on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as cover costs associated with educational programs such as studio supplies or bringing in a guest instructor.”

Alexander said the application process was a bit different this year. Along with the annual report, the Art Center staff had to do on-camera interviews for the grant review panel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We felt pretty good about (the grant) going in, but we also knew that they had a lot more organizations applying this year,” Alexander said. “Nothing is ever a guarantee, but we felt like we’ve been making progress on all of our strategic goals and doing all we can to serve the Muscatine community in terms of our mission.”