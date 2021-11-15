Muscatine Art Center opens "Sean Kenney's Nature Connects" on November 16

MUSCATINE – It isn’t often that plastic and nature can come together to create art, but through just a few of his latest pieces, artist Sean Kenney has managed to find a way to show the beauty of the world through a familiar toy.
From Tuesday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 20, the Muscatine Art Center will host an award-winning exhibition entitled “Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects”, featuring several sculptures — some gravity defying — made with thousands of LEGO bricks.
“We have been looking at bringing in a LEGO exhibit for probably six of seven years now,” director Melanie Alexander said. “It’s been quite some time in the making. We also wanted to bring in an exhibition that would attract a really broad audience and would also be of interest to potential visitors from out of town.”
This exhibit may seem like just child’s play on the surface, but Kenney used LEGO bricks alongside his artistic talents to create a collection of sculptures themed around animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, how humans can lessen the impact they have on the environment, and the overall relationship that mankind shares with nature.
Among the pieces is a LEGO hummingbird with a trumpet blossom. While the exhibit has many different works that are varied at each museum, the hummingbird piece is always featured.
Another piece features a fox and two rabbits, a look at predator and prey. “(The fox) is just really charming, I think,” Alexander said. “We’ve used it a lot in our advertising of the exhibition.” Another unique piece is the four large birds made entirely out of LEGO bricks.
There’s also the bicycle, with tires and chains made from LEGO. Alexander called it impressive in terms of engineering and support, believing that it would interest many guests who may also have an interest in the engineering field or who frequently build with LEGO bricks themselves.
“All of the staff here have their favorite piece, and when we bring school field trips here, we’re curious to see which ones they pick as their favorite and what the kids tend to prefer,” Alexander said. “We’ll see how it plays out with guests of different ages.”
Alexander said the exhibit appeals to all ages.
“For a kid who may build with LEGO at home, they can just marvel and wonder about what it takes to build sculptures like these,” she said. “It really is awe-inspiring.”
There is also an area to build your own mini sculptures.
“I think it’s just a really fun, colorful and thoughtful exhibit that makes you reconsider LEGO as an art form.”
The Muscatine Art Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information on the current exhibits at the Art Center, visit its website at https://www.muscatineartcenter.org/.