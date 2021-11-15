Muscatine Art Center opens "Sean Kenney's Nature Connects" on November 16

Another piece features a fox and two rabbits, a look at predator and prey. “(The fox) is just really charming, I think,” Alexander said. “We’ve used it a lot in our advertising of the exhibition.” Another unique piece is the four large birds made entirely out of LEGO bricks.

There’s also the bicycle, with tires and chains made from LEGO. Alexander called it impressive in terms of engineering and support, believing that it would interest many guests who may also have an interest in the engineering field or who frequently build with LEGO bricks themselves.

“All of the staff here have their favorite piece, and when we bring school field trips here, we’re curious to see which ones they pick as their favorite and what the kids tend to prefer,” Alexander said. “We’ll see how it plays out with guests of different ages.”

Alexander said the exhibit appeals to all ages.

“For a kid who may build with LEGO at home, they can just marvel and wonder about what it takes to build sculptures like these,” she said. “It really is awe-inspiring.”

There is also an area to build your own mini sculptures.

“I think it’s just a really fun, colorful and thoughtful exhibit that makes you reconsider LEGO as an art form.”

The Muscatine Art Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information on the current exhibits at the Art Center, visit its website at https://www.muscatineartcenter.org/.

