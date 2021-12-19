Muscatine Art Center receives $4,200 grant from Iowa Dept. of Cultural Affairs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander added that the Muscatine Art Center team had wanted to help share Cody’s research while also spotlighting its Japanese garden. The team thought that an exhibition such as this one would be able to do just that. The exhibition will also partially tie into the 2022 Historic Landscape Preservation Plan, a project that’s focused on returning the garden’s historical features through archeological work, which will begin in March 2022.

The “Influence of Japanese culture in the Midwest” exhibition will open on Sept. 3, 2022 on the top floor of the Stanley Gallery and will be on view until Oct. 23, 2022.

Through this grant, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs focuses on supporting public humanities projects, especially those that can educate or encourage conversation or exploration. Grants such as this one are often awarded to historical sites, museums, colleges, libraries, and organizations that specifically focus on culture or the arts.

Department Director Chris Kramer said in a news release, “We’re grateful for the opportunity to award these funds for innovative programs that strengthen communities and deepen interdisciplinary learning for students across the state."

The 31 projects selected for this year’s grant cycle span 17 different cities in Iowa. In total, the department awarded a total of $364,769 in grants during this most recent cycle.

