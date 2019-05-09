MUSCATINE — A new exhibition of painted steel sculpture has opened at the Muscatine Art Center. If you're curious to see some of the art before you stop by, head down to the library.
A brightly painted, free form sculpture was installed Wednesday in front of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. "Sabrina" is the human-sized creation of the late American sculptor David Hayes. "David Hayes: The Ventana Series" will be on display at the art center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., through Aug. 25.
The artist's son, also named David Hayes, brought "Sabrina" from the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Memphis, Tennessee. He said he and his family began managing his father's art exhibitions after he died six years ago.
"We do these shows all over the country," he said, "so this is very exciting."
Hayes said his father had a strong, 60-year career as an artist, with work featured in public collections including the Museum of Modern Art and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum both in New York. Hayes said his father loved doing public art shows because sometimes it's difficult to get people into a museum. Hayes said his father wanted people to decide what they like and don't like on their own terms.
"People would ask him, 'well, what does it mean?' And my dad would say, 'it means whatever you like it to mean.'"
Hayes said he enjoys seeing people's reactions to his father's work, especially young children whose eyes light up as they walk toward a giant sculpture with their arms outstretched and their mouths open in awe. He said his father enjoyed it, too, and appreciated hearing comments, even the negative ones.
"Sculpting is a very solitary occupation," Hayes said. "As long as people react, I'm happy. It's like you failed if there was no reaction at all."
Discussions about public art is exactly what art center director Melanie Alexander is also looking for with the installation at the library. She said "the timing was beautiful" for bringing Hayes' work to Muscatine because she had been working on creating a public art advisory commission, which Muscatine City Council approved last Thursday.
"Sabrina," created in 1985, is not a permanent addition to Muscatine, but on loan from the artist's family. Alexander said it's an introduction to residents about art in public spaces and will help guide the process of bringing permanent work to Muscatine when the advisory commission gets rolling after July 1. Venues for art can be identified and hosts questions and concerns can be addressed.
"It gives the community a chance to live with public art for a while without having to commit," she said.
Muscatine is the third stop on the "The Ventana Series" tour. The show started last year at The Sheldon Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. Then the series of 10 works were featured at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas, before opening Thursday at the art center. After the show closes, the work will be returned to Connecticut where the artist was from.
Hayes said the family works with many smaller, regional museums and loves to bring his father's art to communities that have never seen it before. Hayes first began talking with Alexander about three years ago. His arrival earlier this week was his first visit to the city, which he described as "an art-loving community." He mentioned seeing Chris Anderson's murals downtown and said the "jewel" is the art center.
"They've gone out of their way to put up a first-rate presentation," he said of the exhibition.
A reception for the opening of the exhibit was held in conjunction with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours" event. Chamber members had the chance to speak with Hayes about his father's work. Hayes will also return Thursday, Aug. 22, just before the show closes to talk about art in public spaces.
"Sabrina" will be up for at least a year, and two more sculptures are expected to be delivered to Muscatine this month for outdoor display: in Discovery Park near the Environmental Learning Center and along the riverfront downtown.
Alexander said the city's nominating committee will review prospective applications for the advisory commission. City council will receive the nominations before appointing commission members. The application deadline is May 31. The commission will include four residents of Muscatine and one from Muscatine County who will serve three-year terms and meet at least four times per year.
Hayes said his father's sculpture brings "brightness and whimsy" into viewers lives.
"People have very full and complete and compressed lives," he said, "if art can bring them a positive distraction, I think that's a good thing."
