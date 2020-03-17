Muscatine Art Center to close for four weeks

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Art Center announced Monday that the facility will be closed for the next four weeks starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

“Out of our care and concern for our visitors, staff, volunteers and board, we are announcing the closure of the Muscatine Art Center for four weeks,” Melanie Alexander, Muscatine Art Center director, said. “At that time we will reevaluate the situation.”

Recent developments in the spread of the COVID-19 virus led to the decision to close the facility to the public. “We feel that we must do our part to help minimize the further spread of the virus,” Alexander said.

The Muscatine Art Center will, however, endeavor to bring art to the public through social media, and encourage those interested to follow the Art Center on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Patrons can also visit the Muscatine Art Center website and sign up to receive the Art Center newsletter by email.

“While we do not know how long this closure will last, we look forward to welcoming you back at some point (soon),” Alexander said. “We are monitoring the evolving situation closely and will announce any further changes and updates.”

