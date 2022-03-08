Muscatine Art Center to display jr. high, high school student art pieces this spring

MUSCATINE – Each year, the Muscatine Art Center holds an exhibition for student artists, alternating between the elementary schools and the middle and high school students – and this year, it’s once again the latter’s turn.

On Thursday, March 10, the Art Center will officially open the 2022 Muscatine Junior High and High School Student Art Exhibition. This exhibition will be on view until May 15.

According to Director Melanie Alexander, the last time that the Art Center was able to hold an exhibition for the middle and high school students was in 2018. Although an exhibition for them was scheduled for 2020, this was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic. As such, Alexander said she felt all the more excited to give these students a chance to display their work this year.

Containing around 200 different pieces, the exhibition will contain a variety of different styles, mediums and materials, including two-dimensional art, ceramic pieces, abstract pieces and even pieces made with cardboard.

“We’ll have one floor that’s dedicated to the high school students, and then the middle floor of the gallery is for the Jr. High students,” Alexander explained.

When asked why it was important for the Art Center to hold these exhibitions each year, Alexander first emphasized the importance of not only giving students a space to display their work but also the importance of maintaining a relationship with local schools.

“The Student Exhibition always comes up either in March or April, and after a sort of dreary winter and still having some cold days, (the Exhibition) is just a burst of color,” she said, “It’s always fun and just really interesting to see what the students are up to. I’m surprised by their pieces every year, and the local art teachers do a great job of presenting their students with some really interesting projects.”

One of the projects Alexander mentioned was a project where students had to create a sculpture that replicated a shape 100 times. One student, whose work will be part of the gallery, used the opportunity to make a Chinese New Year dragon with their chosen shape.

Other projects featured in this gallery include cardboard houses and Photoshop photos displaying how students imagine themselves looking when they are older.

“It’s a lot more than just drawing or painting, and it’s really wonderful to see how the students sort of rose to the challenge that their teachers issued,” Alexander continued.

Another benefit to this exhibition, Alexander added, was that it gave local residents and fellow artists alike an idea of how local students are doing when it comes to art, acting as a sort of “radar” of the local art scene.

“You’re sort of seeing what they’re thinking about,” she said, “It’s really fascinating to see their perspective, and some of them are really quite remarkable young artists. To see the world through their eyes is fun, but I think it’s also important for people who are no longer in middle school or high school. They can see these pieces and think about what it’s like to be an art student these days.”

Following the opening of the exhibition, the Art Center will be hosting a small reception on Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This reception is open to the public, and will be serving light refreshments.

“It’s always fantastic to see kids come through the exhibition with their families as they find their work among their peers,” Alexander said, “We just hope to have people come out and see how creative our local students are.”

