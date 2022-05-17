Muscatine Art Center to display new photography-focused exhibit starting May 26

MUSCATINE – While the building materials and décor may be different, homes are what connect people all across the world. For children especially, where they sleep can be a place of safety and comfort — but not all sleeping spaces are the same.

From Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, Aug. 21, the Muscatine Art Center will present a new photography-focused exhibit called "Where Children Sleep: Photographs from James Mollison."

The free exhibit features 26 portrait pairings of various children from 13 countries, their bedrooms or sleeping spaces, and the possessions found within them. Mollison’s photographs provide numerous examples of childhood intertwined with themes of hope, comfort, insecurity, financial inequality and more.

“I found myself thinking about my bedroom – how significant it was during my childhood and how it reflected what I had and who I was,” Mollison said in a statement. “It occurred to me that a way to address some of the complex situations and social issues affecting children would be to look at the bedrooms of children in all kinds of different circumstances.”

Mollison emphasized that he didn’t want the exhibit to be focused on "needy children" but on all children, wanting to create something that was more inclusive while also providing an opportunity for museum guests — especially younger guests — to reflect on their own spaces, how they may compare and the privileges they may have when it comes to their bedrooms.

Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center, had a similar mindset when it came to selecting Mollison’s work for the Art Center’s latest exhibit. Alexander said that she hoped children of Muscatine will see the photos and become curious about children from other countries who may be growing up or living in circumstances much different from their own.

“Children experience the world in ways that are much different than those of the people living in our own households or neighborhoods,” Alexander said. “While we often hear news stories, read books or watch programs that involve people of other backgrounds, it is important to continue learning and building empathy.”

She added that what helps the exhibit stand out is the range of children and bedrooms or spaces featured, with even those from the same country still having some surprising differences.

“There are several examples of children’s bedrooms in the United States and these illustrate vastly different interests and give a glimpse into each child’s daily life,” Alexander said. “For visitors with children or grandchildren, you can imagine the child’s bedroom being photographed and what that says about his or her personality of preferences.”

The Muscatine Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Group visits to the "Where Children Sleep" exhibit can be arranged by calling the museum at 563-263-8282.

