Muscatine Art Center to hold 2nd annual Scarecrow & Jack-O-Lantern competition

MUSCATINE — For those looking for a fun and creative fall activity, the Muscatine Art Center has the perfect opportunity for kids, families and adults alike.
For the second year in a row, the Muscatine Art Center will hold a Scarecrow and Jack-O-Lantern competition, with registration open from now until Sept. 21. Voting opens October 28 to October 31 online and in-person. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
This year, Muscatine Art Center Director Melanie Alexander, hopes to see more scarecrows and jack-o-laterns than last year.
“Last year, we were still in the middle of the pandemic, and we were trying to find something that families could do outside, knowing that a lot of other types of events or programs were either offered online or canceled,” Alexander said.
She added the Art Center was also looking for something that people could just “drop in and do at basically any time."
“It was fun just to see people not having to show up at a specific time in order to be part of an event. They could just come when it suited them, and I think that was part of the reason for the competition’s success,” Alexander said.
The other part of its success was the uniqueness and the creativity of the entries themselves. Alexander said different materials were used in both the scarecrow and jack-o-lantern competitions, from actually carving pumpkins to using paint, fabrics or pieces of Halloween costumes. This allowed for participants of any age or skill level to be included.
“It was really fun to see the different ways that people approach these projects, especially the scarecrows because not everybody has had experience with trying to make a scarecrow,” she said. “They were all just so creative and unexpected, so it was exciting to see them come in. There was even a jack-o-lantern with a face mask. Another one was wearing a tutu. We’re open to all sorts of ideas.”
Once all the entries have been received, the jack-o-lanterns will be displayed in the Art Center’s courtyard while the scarecrows will stand by the Art Center’s new sculpture, “Expressive Spirit” in the side lawn.
To participate in the competition, entry forms can be picked up in-person at the Art Center, or can be found on muscatineartcenter.org under the “Get Involved- Artists” section. Forms must be turned in by Tuesday, Sept. 21. PVC forms will be provided for scarecrow entries while pumpkins will be available for jack-o-lanterns.
“We’d love to see what people come up with, because we’re always amazed by the wide range of creativity found within the community,” Alexander said.