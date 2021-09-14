Muscatine Art Center to hold 2nd annual Scarecrow & Jack-O-Lantern competition

MUSCATINE — For those looking for a fun and creative fall activity, the Muscatine Art Center has the perfect opportunity for kids, families and adults alike.

For the second year in a row, the Muscatine Art Center will hold a Scarecrow and Jack-O-Lantern competition, with registration open from now until Sept. 21. Voting opens October 28 to October 31 online and in-person. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

This year, Muscatine Art Center Director Melanie Alexander, hopes to see more scarecrows and jack-o-laterns than last year.

“Last year, we were still in the middle of the pandemic, and we were trying to find something that families could do outside, knowing that a lot of other types of events or programs were either offered online or canceled,” Alexander said.

She added the Art Center was also looking for something that people could just “drop in and do at basically any time."

“It was fun just to see people not having to show up at a specific time in order to be part of an event. They could just come when it suited them, and I think that was part of the reason for the competition’s success,” Alexander said.