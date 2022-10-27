Muscatine Art Center to hold "Elephant and Piggie" exhibition starting November 3

MUSCATINE — Sometimes even art that is seemingly simple can touch both children and adults through its creativity as well as its humor.

Next week, the Muscatine Art Center will open its newest exhibition, “Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART!” which will be available to view from Nov. 3, 2022, to Feb. 5, 2023.

“We are excited to have the exhibit. It’s always exciting to have a kid-centric exhibit to showcase that we do like to bring in things for the kids, and it’ll be fun to see their little faces light up when they recognize some of the drawings,” Program Coordinator Katy Loos said.

“We work very hard to try to balance the subject matter and the audiences that we think are going to find different exhibitions appealing,” Director Melanie Alexander added, “and so we were looking for an exhibition that would bring in a family audience. We also hadn’t had an exhibition of work by children’s book authors and illustrators for a while.”

Although the Art Center had several choices available for this most recent exhibit, when looking at the different options available, Alexander explained that the staff decided to go with Mo Willems. “We thought Elephant and Piggie sounded like a lot of fun, and (Willems) is one of the children’s book illustrators today that a lot of people know and recognize his work.”

Focused on the work of Willems, this exhibition will feature artwork from all 25 Elephant & Piggie books as well as some early sketches from Willems' collection and size charts, giving guests a "behind-the-scenes" look.

“With the books, readers are seeing them as finished products. So to see the illustrator’s hand-drawn figures is really kind of interesting. They get to kind of see the steps involved in making the book, and I think also people will appreciate the humor in some of the illustrations,” Alexander said.

Those who have read Willems’ stories know that they are funny and heartfelt, focusing on themes of friendship despite the differences that can sometimes be found in people’s personalities, all while teaching young readers about things such as manners and empathy.

To help kick off and celebrate this exhibition, the Muscatine Art Center will host a Family Day from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. In addition to viewing all the pieces that are included in the “Elephant and Piggie” exhibition, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments, story time and even some arts and crafts.

“We do Family Days periodically, and we try to connect them to the family-friendly exhibits that we had, so it just makes sense that we would do another Family Day to go along with Elephant & Piggie,” Loos said.

Family Day is part of this year’s Muscatine Art Week, which is set to take place Nov. 4-12. Other events that can be enjoyed during Art Week include the Muscatine Music & Independent Film Festival on Nov. 4 and 5, National STEAM Day at West Hill Cakery on Nov. 8, a concert featuring Adam Bruce and April Lynn on Nov. 12 at River’s Edge Gallery and the second Masterworks concert of the 2022 Muscatine Symphony Orchestra season also on Nov. 12 at Wesley United Methodist Church.