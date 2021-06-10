Muscatine Art Center to hold family picnic event for the second year in a row

MUSCATINE — Next week, the Muscatine Art Center invites families to enjoy an afternoon of treats, socializing, creativity and music.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, the Art Center will be holding a special Family Picnic on the Art Center’s lawn.

“Last year's Family Picnic was created to give families a socially distanced, outdoor event to fill the void from cancellation of the Annual Ice Cream Social,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said.

According to Alexander, the event brought in about 45 people, many regulars at the Art Center’s Mini Masters classes, who hadn’t seen one another for several months due to the pandemic.

“It was wonderful to see kids, parents, and grandparents wave hello to one another,” Alexander said, “We decided to offer the Family Picnic again because there was a great deal of uncertainty about summer events when we created our schedule back in early March.”

The Art Center’s Annual Ice Cream Social is usually held on the last Sunday in June, but moved to August 22 to allow the Art Center’s staff more time to plan and work through health and safety protocols.