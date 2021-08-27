Muscatine Art Center to hold statue dedication, performance on Sept. 9

MUSCATINE — Since May of this year, the Muscatine Art Center has been preparing its grounds for a new statue.
In less than two weeks, the statue will finally arrive.
The ribbon will be cut on “Expressive Spirit,” a statue created by sculptor David Zahn, at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Muscatine Art Center.
The statue was first designed back in summer 2018. According to Zahn, he had wanted to use both abstract and realistic elements in this piece in the hopes of creating something “dynamic, thought provoking, and interesting to look at from all angles.”
The creation of this statue coincided with the Muscatine Art Center staff and board’s decision to find a use for the former Jayne House property. Following the removal of the trees that were deemed a safety concern, the Art Center has spent the last few months preparing the site for the new statue.
“We worked with (Zahn) on past projects … and he shared with us images of some of the maquettes that he created for this statue, and looking through what he had we just really felt that this particular piece resonated with what we wanted to accomplish in connecting it to not just visual arts but performing arts,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said.
Alexander said the staff also saw the statue as something Mary Jo Stanley, who served as a member of the Muscatine Art Center Support Foundation until her death in 2017, would have appreciated through how it symbolized the performing arts as well as the visual arts. The statue will also include a plaque about Stanley with the inscription describing her as “an enthusiastic celebrator of the arts and their creators.”
Looking back on the process, Alexander recalled what it was like seeing each phase of the statue. She considered it an interesting and exciting process.
“When (the statue) first arrived, it was just really amazing, and the day we put it up was a big moment,” Alexander said.
As for what she appreciated about the statue, Alexander mentioned both its abstract nature as well as the representation it gives to women.
“I hope that the piece speaks to especially the girls out there who are interested in performing,” she said. “We as a community don’t have very many works of art that represent women, so it’s really nice to have something that’s a female figure.”
Following the statue’s ribbon cutting, the dance group Step Afrika! will perform at 4:30 p.m. The group features traditional African dances and percussive dance styles combined with more contemporary dances. The performance is being arranged by the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium, which previously arranged the “Dance into Spring” performance from last May.
“Mary Jo Stanley was a very special friend who loved the performing and visual arts," Hancher Auditorium Executive Director Chuck Swanson said. "She personally enjoyed the arts, but she also valued the impact that the arts have on transforming the lives of other people. Step Afrika! is a company Mary Jo would have embraced, and I am so excited they will be helping to celebrate her memory.”
Guests will have a chance to meet Zahn after the performance. Both the ribbon cutting and the Step Afrika! performance are free of charge. Guests may bring lawn chairs or blankets with them, and are encouraged to wear masks.
“We’re just hoping for a crowd,” Alexander said. “It’s not all that often that we have Hancher bringing a group to Muscatine, so we’d really love to see the community turn out for it, while also taking a moment to celebrate the legacy of Mary Jo Stanley, who was behind so many wonderful projects in this community.”