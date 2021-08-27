Muscatine Art Center to hold statue dedication, performance on Sept. 9

MUSCATINE — Since May of this year, the Muscatine Art Center has been preparing its grounds for a new statue.

In less than two weeks, the statue will finally arrive.

The ribbon will be cut on “Expressive Spirit,” a statue created by sculptor David Zahn, at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Muscatine Art Center.

The statue was first designed back in summer 2018. According to Zahn, he had wanted to use both abstract and realistic elements in this piece in the hopes of creating something “dynamic, thought provoking, and interesting to look at from all angles.”

The creation of this statue coincided with the Muscatine Art Center staff and board’s decision to find a use for the former Jayne House property. Following the removal of the trees that were deemed a safety concern, the Art Center has spent the last few months preparing the site for the new statue.

“We worked with (Zahn) on past projects … and he shared with us images of some of the maquettes that he created for this statue, and looking through what he had we just really felt that this particular piece resonated with what we wanted to accomplish in connecting it to not just visual arts but performing arts,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said.

