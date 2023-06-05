Throughout this month, the Muscatine Art Center will present three new exhibitions to the public, with each of these exhibits having their own themes and artwork to showcase.

The first of these exhibitions, which opened on June 1, is the 47th annual Birds in Art. The exhibition, which was organized by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, is being displayed on both floors of the Stanley Gallery and will be on view through Sept. 10.

Although Birds in Art has been presented since 1976, this will be the first time that this bird-inspired exhibit will be in Muscatine.

“We’ve actually been planning to host this exhibition for quite a few years, and we’ve been following this annual exhibition for quite a while, so we’re thrilled to finally have it here in Muscatine,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said.

This year’s show will include works from 118 artists, with mediums such as bronze, acrylics, oils, watercolors, linocut, sandstone and even more being used to capture the different types of birds that have inspired these artists.

“I think what’s nice about the exhibition is that there’s something that will jump out for everyone, as there’s such a variety of things,” Alexander said. “Not everybody is going to love every piece, but there’s some really fantastic works of art in this exhibition.”

The second of these exhibits, which also opened last week, is House of Cards, which focuses on the printed works of Philip Laber. The exhibit can be seen on the second floor of the Musser McColm mansion and will be on view until August 6.

The House of Cards exhibit is said to be “a suite of experimental printmaking” that is meant to both examine and metaphorically represent the cultures and politics of America and of the rest of the globe.

Alexander touched on how colorful and vibrant the pieces are.

“You’ll see some repeated imagery and symbolism in it … and I think the adults especially will appreciate the humor that he uses,” she said.

During the exhibition's run at the Muscatine Art Center, the museum will give residents and fans of Laber’s art a chance to meet with him in person at the annual Friends of the Muscatine Art Center’s annual ice cream social, which will be held on Sunday, June 25.

The final June exhibition, the Iowa Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition, will open on Thursday, June 8, on the second floor of the Musser McColm mansion, and will close July 30. This is a returning exhibition that both frequent visitors and new visitors to the Muscatine Art Center will enjoy.

This watercolor-focused exhibit will feature the work of 30 different Iowa watercolor artists. Additionally, artist Jo Myers-Walker, whose work is included in this year’s exhibit, will host a “toast” to the late watercolorist, Carol Steinmetz.

“We wanted to celebrate Carol and her love of watercolor, so we put together this gathering,” Alexander said. “Carol passed away a few months ago, and we’ve been looking for an opportunity to celebrate her.”

Myers-Walker will also lead a watercolor floral workshop in memory of Carol Steinmetz on Saturday, July 22, starting at 1:30 p.m. This class is open to anyone regardless of skill level. For more details on these and all other upcoming Muscatine Art Center exhibitions and events, residents can visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.

