MUSCATINE — This month, the Muscatine Art Center will be opening two new exhibits, with both of them meant to help take visitors back in time though photographs and realistic, heavily detailed art pieces.

These two exhibits — “Faces of Hope”, an exhibit opening on Thursday, Feb. 16, that features the photographic portraits of Bob Campagna, and “Marc Sijan: Ultra-Realistic Sculptures,” which opens on Thursday, Feb. 9, and features eight life-size figurative sculptures — will be on view at the Muscatine Art Center through April 9.

According to Director Melanie Alexander, this is the second time that work by Marc Sijan has been shown at the Art Center, with previous pieces being praised by visitors for having such a high level of detail. Sijan has also received international recognition for his hyper-realistic work.

As for the Campagna exhibit, the photos included in the collection will be presented with stories, allowing visitors to both see and read about the experiences of Clark House’s original residents and staff members in the 1970s. The exhibit will also share details about the efforts to preserve the Clark House, which was the home of Muscatine civil-rights leader Alexander Clark.

“Both exhibitions present real people and provide an opportunity for visitors to consider how these people experienced their world,” Alexander stated in a press release.

To further add to stories shared within it, the Muscatine Art Center will also be presenting a series of programs connected to the “Faces of Hope” exhibition throughout February and March.

The first of these programs will occur on the day of the exhibits opening, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The program will feature local historian and Alexander Clark Foundation member Dan Clark, as well as author Rachelle Chase. Both will give a discussion on the efforts being done to share the story of Alexander Clark.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m., the Darwin Turner Action Theatre will be performing as part of a partnership with Global Education at Stanley Center and the University of Iowa Arts Share program. The group was originally established in 1968 as Black Action Theatre. The series will then concludes on March 23 with a program starring Campagna himself, who will be discussing his memories of the Clark House and 1970s Muscatine.

For more information on these and other upcoming programs and events, residents can visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.