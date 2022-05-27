Muscatine Art Center welcomes work from William Havlicek in new exhibit

MUSCATINE — A new exhibit will be featured this summer at the Muscatine Art Center, running from Thursday, June 2, to Sept. 11.

This exhibit, “The Sanctuary of the Sun: Seasons and Time”, comes from artist and Cedar Rapids native William Havlicek, who residents can meet from 5 to 6 p.m. on the opening day of the exhibit.

“Part of the Muscatine Art Center's purpose is to provide experiences that connect people to one another. Sometimes that is in the form of meeting artists, and other times that involves encountering people from the past through historic artifacts and stories,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said. “Opportunities like meeting artists or encountering works of art or artifacts can help people imagine the world through the perspectives of others.”

This isn't the first time Havlicek’s work has been featured at the Muscatine Art Center. Alexander said Havlicek had exhibited works in the 1970s as part of a Tri-State Invitational exhibit.

“Havlicek contacted the Muscatine Art Center staff about a year ago,” Alexander said. “The staff was intrigued by his work and also liked the idea of bringing back an artist who had previously exhibited many decades ago.”

Havlicek’s exhibit is able to capture the changes of each season in Iowa using landscapes that are filled with color and familiarity. Though he no longer lives in Iowa, he insisted that “Iowa has left deep roots” in him.

Havlicek explained that the title came from the Bible, being taken from Psalm 19. For him, he saw the passage as a “sacred celebration” of both the sun and the life that comes from its light — both of which he tried to capture in his art.

“For this exhibition, 23 paintings will be on view. I think visitors will appreciate the landscapes, as they were based on the artist's experiences in rural Iowa,” Alexander said.

When Havlicek was a student at the University of Iowa, he lived in Kolona within an Amish community. His view from the second story of a 19th-century farmhouse inspired him, giving him a view of not just the changing seasons but also the intricate elements of each season, such as the plant life that would then grow and the weather each season brought.

Havlicek has participated in several group shows at venues such as the Laura Musser Museum, the Des Moines Art Center, the University of Iowa Art Museum and the Cedar Rapids Art Museum. In addition, he has held one-man shows across the country, later having his paintings featured in over 100 different collections. Havlicek also published a book in 2010 entitled “Van Gogh’s Untold Journey,” which will be available for purchase at the Art Center and is currently working on a trilogy of books focused on Van Gogh’s sister-in-law, Johanna Van Gogh Bonger.

