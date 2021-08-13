Muscatine Art Center's ice cream social event makes its grand return on Aug. 22

MUSCATINE — After over a year of waiting, a local tradition is finally making its return.
The staff at the Muscatine Art Center is inviting families to come out and enjoy their annual Ice Cream Social from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22.
The social has been an annual event for decades, but staff and volunteers missed having it last year.
Though it had to be pushed back from its usual spring date, it was important for those involved to make sure the event returned this summer.
“The event brings together so many segments of the local community,” Director Melanie Alexander said. “We see families with young kids, retirees, teenagers, and lots of couples who come to see the exhibitions and visit with friends and neighbors. There is something for everyone at the Ice Cream Social.”
This year’s social is expected to be bigger and better than ever with lots of things for guests to enjoy as they have their sweet treats.
For those who want to work up an appetite, there will be a Family Bike Ride to the social, which will depart at 1 p.m. from Discovery Park. From 1:30-3:30 p.m., the band Cruisin’ will provide live music.
For those who want to listen to a more classical sound, the Art Center will also have its historic Tangley Calliaphone playing throughout the social.
“The Tangley Calliaphone was worked on last fall, and the installation of a midi player makes it possible to run the calliaphone without using the paper rolls,” Alexander said,” Since its return to the Art Center in late 2020, we have made more frequent use of it. It’s been many years since the calliaphone was played at the Ice Cream Social, and we are eager to share this fascinating piece of Muscatine history with people of all ages.”
Outdoor games will also be provided at the event and kids will have the opportunity to create their own art pieces made with recycled materials alongside artist Steve Gerberich.
“Steve Gerberich has exhibited at the Muscatine Art Center several times, and people are always fascinated by what we can do with junk store finds," Alexander said. "The staff thought it would be fun to have Steve return to lead this activity for kids since it connects with Nancy Judd’s Alterations exhibition while bringing back an artist we all love to work with. I hope kids find inspiration in both as they build their own whimsical creations."
Other artists such as sculptor David Zahn and artist Bruce Walters, who currently has an exhibit at the Art Center, will also be there to meet with guests and talk about their work. The event is free, though ice cream will need to be purchased. The profits made through the dessert sales will go towards benefiting the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center.