Muscatine Art Center's ice cream social event makes its grand return on Aug. 22

“The Tangley Calliaphone was worked on last fall, and the installation of a midi player makes it possible to run the calliaphone without using the paper rolls,” Alexander said,” Since its return to the Art Center in late 2020, we have made more frequent use of it. It’s been many years since the calliaphone was played at the Ice Cream Social, and we are eager to share this fascinating piece of Muscatine history with people of all ages.”

Outdoor games will also be provided at the event and kids will have the opportunity to create their own art pieces made with recycled materials alongside artist Steve Gerberich.

“Steve Gerberich has exhibited at the Muscatine Art Center several times, and people are always fascinated by what we can do with junk store finds," Alexander said. "The staff thought it would be fun to have Steve return to lead this activity for kids since it connects with Nancy Judd’s Alterations exhibition while bringing back an artist we all love to work with. I hope kids find inspiration in both as they build their own whimsical creations."

Other artists such as sculptor David Zahn and artist Bruce Walters, who currently has an exhibit at the Art Center, will also be there to meet with guests and talk about their work. The event is free, though ice cream will need to be purchased. The profits made through the dessert sales will go towards benefiting the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center.

