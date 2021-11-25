Muscatine artist gives Salvation Army kettles a new coat of paint

MUSCATINE — Muscatine artist Chris Anderson has distinguished himself through murals and community projects. This holiday season he isn’t just spreading creativity — he’s also spreading what he sees as hope.

The Salvation Army’s red kettle has become an iconic symbol of both Christmas and charity. But after so many years, some of these kettles are showing their age. Lt. Greg Bock of the Muscatine County Salvation Army came up with a way to give these kettles new life.

“I was excited to hear from him,” Anderson said about Bock contacting him him with the idea, “I like what he does. (Bock) is a great person, and he really goes above and beyond to get his campaigns going with the Salvation Army.”

When Bock first asked him to paint a few of the Salvation Army’s kettles, it didn’t take much for Anderson to say yes. According to Anderson, Bock approached him because of his artistic skills and because he heard Anderson’s story.

“Personally, I’ve struggled through life, and there have been times where I’ve called on (the Salvation Army) for help, and I know that the money that they generate in these red kettles helps people with homelessness, food and even Christmas gifts,” he said. “I can relate with all of that in a very personal way, because I’ve received their help before.”

