Muscatine Arts Council will hold a fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Sunday for its annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend event at the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center, 119 W. Mississippi Drive.
Tickets are $20 in advance at Flowers on the Avenue, 1138 E. 9th St. Tickets are also available at the door or by contacting daveales@machlink.com.
Pianist and vocalist Jeff Barnhart will perform jazz music. Barnhart has played many Eagles and Ivories concerts which feature ragtime, Dixieland and other varieties of jazz music.
The event will also include light appetizers and a cash bar.
For more information, visit muscatineartscouncil.org.
