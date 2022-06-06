Muscatine Arts Council to offer free concerts every second Sunday this summer

MUSCATINE— For the enjoyment of music lovers, the Muscatine County Arts Council, in coordination with the Musser Public Library, will again present its Second Sunday Summer Concert Series.

The free concerts are at the Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., the second Sunday of the summer months. The June-to-August concerts begin at 6 p.m.; the September concert starts at 5 p.m. Concerts are held rain or shine, and guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

“It seems like it was just yesterday that last year’s series ended,” Council President Ed Chamberlin said. “Last year it was our first year back from COVID-19, so hopefully we’ll have better crowds this year. I think people are getting more comfortable with going out again.”

Chamberlin said the concerts offered a diverse lineup, with the Art Council’s goal of something new each year.

“We never know who’s going to show up in our audiences, and a lot of times it’s a pretty diverse crowd,” he said. “We’re just trying to do some different things that you normally don’t see.”

Jazz and funk band Leading 7ths starts the series on June 12. On July 10, it's Jason & John Experience, an acoustic band performing classic rock covers.

On Aug. 14, recent Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and classic rock favorite Crusin’ will perform hits from the 1960s and '70s. Finally, on Sept. 11, Bob and Kristie Black and Banjoy will close the series with bluegrass and Midwestern roots music.

“I think the idea of exposing the Muscatine community to different music genres is an important one,” Chamberlin said. “I also think it’s special to have music outside. Music reaches everybody; it’s kind of like the universal language.”

For more information on upcoming Muscatine County Arts Council events, visit www.muscatineartscouncil.org.

