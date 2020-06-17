Muscatine asks people to practice safety measures when shooting fireworks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — With the Independence Day holiday quickly approaching and tents opening throughout the county to sell consumer-grade fireworks, the city of Muscatine reminds people that according to city code they can only shoot off fireworks between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

While the initial code in 2017 allowed the discharging of consumer fireworks for a week leading up to Independence Day, the code was changed to allow two days of fireworks. Using fireworks outside of the designated dates and times can result in a $250 fine. Fireworks may be sold by businesses with permanent structures between June 1 and July 8. Businesses with temporary structures are allowed to sell fireworks between June 13 and July 8.

“The first year was a little trying,” city communications director Kevin Jenison said. “That didn’t really go over well. Having that long of a period to shoot off fireworks wasn’t the greatest of ideas at that time. We weren’t sure how it would transpire.”

He said this year there have been complaints about people shooting fireworks. He said without witnessing a subject shooting fireworks, the police have no proof. He said the usual method of dealing with a situation is for the officer to discuss the situation with the people involved and try to come to an understanding.