Muscatine asks people to practice safety measures when shooting fireworks

MUSCATINE — With the Independence Day holiday quickly approaching and tents opening throughout the county to sell consumer-grade fireworks, the city of Muscatine reminds people that according to city code they can only shoot off fireworks between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
While the initial code in 2017 allowed the discharging of consumer fireworks for a week leading up to Independence Day, the code was changed to allow two days of fireworks. Using fireworks outside of the designated dates and times can result in a $250 fine. Fireworks may be sold by businesses with permanent structures between June 1 and July 8. Businesses with temporary structures are allowed to sell fireworks between June 13 and July 8.
“The first year was a little trying,” city communications director Kevin Jenison said. “That didn’t really go over well. Having that long of a period to shoot off fireworks wasn’t the greatest of ideas at that time. We weren’t sure how it would transpire.”
He said this year there have been complaints about people shooting fireworks. He said without witnessing a subject shooting fireworks, the police have no proof. He said the usual method of dealing with a situation is for the officer to discuss the situation with the people involved and try to come to an understanding.
Several people have approached the council to discuss the impact of the fireworks on people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He also said there have been reports of animals being frightened by fireworks being set off.
In 2019, one person in Cedar County died of injuries caused by fireworks. During an incident in Muscatine, one man lost a hand, another lost several fingers while a third suffered facial injuries. A preliminary report indicates that one of the three men allegedly lit a mortar while holding it in his hand and attempted to throw the mortar before it exploded. Trinity Muscatine Emergency Department received six trauma cases from the surrounding area due to severe firework related injuries in July 2019. Muscatine County Public Health also reported additional firework related impacts including a reported dismemberment and one death in the area. Many more firework related injuries went unreported.
Jenison stressed the importance of people following safety procedures when using fireworks.
“If you follow safety instructions, you won’t have these kind of injuries,” Jenison said, referring to a number of burn cases that ended up in the emergency room during June and July 2019. “
Safety procedures for the use of fireworks is listed on the City of Muscatine web site at muscatineiowa.gov/1286/Fireworks-Safety.
In 2017, the State of Iowa lifted the ban on selling and using fireworks shortly before Independence Day, giving municipalities only a short amount of time to determine a code of the use of fireworks. Jenison said cities cannot stop the sale of fireworks, although vendors need to secure permits from the state fire marshal. So far this year 10 tents have been proposed, but only two have been certified so far. Applications for tents have been received for various locations including the Muscatine Mall, Blain’s, Fareway, Hy-Vee, Wal-Mart, and Menards, and inside sales at planned at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Mainstreet, Wal-Mart, and Menards. Cities regulate when fireworks may be discharged.
Jenison said vendors are predicting a strong year in sales, due to more people having Independence Day celebrations at home.
During the regular city council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the rules and regulations regarding fireworks will be reviewed. The city’s fireworks display will not be held on July 4 as normal this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The display may be moved to Labor Day weekend on Sept. 6.
In addition to the Independence Day holiday, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) offers these recommendations:
• Do not allow young children to play with fireworks. Sparklers, a firework often considered by many to be the ideal “safe” device for the young, burn at very high temperatures and should not be handled by young children. Children may not understand the danger involved with fireworks and may not act appropriately while using the devices.
• Persons under the age of 18 shall not discharge any fireworks without adult supervision.
• Do not allow any running or horseplay in or around the fireworks firing area or with fireworks.
• Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves, or grass and other flammable materials.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and for pouring on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
• Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
• Never light fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.
• Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
• Check instructions for special storage directions.
• Observe local laws.
• Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.
• Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
