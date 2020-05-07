Muscatine asks residents to hold off with garage sales for now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — With the coming of spring marking the beginning of garage sale season for the year, Muscatine is asking people to hold off setting up their tables and used items for sale until later in the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Diana Broderson said Muscatine County was one of 22 counties Gov. Kim Reynolds identified as a hot spot in the state for coronavirus. While restrictions are being loosened this week, the county is still one of the counties hardest hit by the virus. While Reynolds has not specifically addressed garage and yard sales, Broderson believes the mandate for people to stay home if they can and to practice social distancing if they can’t applies to sales.

“It’s not like we are asking anything new, we are just asking people to comply with the governor’s recommendation to stay home when you can,” Broderson said. “Until she lifts that order for our county, this is a recommendation.”

A longtime fan of garage and yard sales, Broderson can’t wait to see what treasures she can find. However, she said, until the governor lifts the restrictions the people of Muscatine are better off finding other ways to sell goods. She said there are plenty of online sites, especially on Facebook, to sell goods.