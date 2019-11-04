Even before the start of the official Election Day, the Muscatine County Auditor’s office is keeping busy, not just with prepping for the big day but also with all the absentee votes.
According to Auditor Leslie Soule, it’s been estimated that there’s already been over 700 absentee votes submitted so far. This is more than previous years, thanks to it being both a School Board and City Council election, giving this year’s local election plenty of attention.
Along with keeping track of absentee votes, the workers at the auditor's office will need to make sure each polling place is set up properly, using the supplies given to the precinct captains Monday night and coming in early Tuesday to get everything ready. “They’ve got to get their laptops powered up, the voting machines powered up, they’ve got to set up the voting booths,” explained Soule, adding that it takes the five workers at each of the 14 polling places an extra hour of work to get everything ready.
But even with a long and busy day ahead of them, Soule assured the auditors and workers are feeling ready for it. If voters would like to see the election results as they come in from each precinct, the results will be posted on the Muscatine County articles website. Voters are also reminded to bring an ID to the polls and to go to their correct precinct in order to vote. If they don’t know which precinct to vote in, they should call the Auditor’s office at 563-263-5821 for assistance. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polling places for the school/city election
For Ward 1, which includes Precincts 1 and 2, the polling location will be the east side of the Muscatine Community School Administration Building at 2900 Mulberry Avenue.
For Ward 2, which includes Precincts 3 and 4, the polling location will be Clark House at 117 West 3rd Street.
For Ward 3, which includes Precincts 5 and 6, the polling location will be the west side of the Muscatine Community School Administration Building at 2900 Mulberry Avenue.
For Ward 4, which includes Precincts 7 and 8, the polling location will be Mulford Evangelical Free Church at 2400 Hershey Avenue.
For Ward 5, which includes Precincts 9 and 10, the polling location will be the McAvoy Center (Muscatine Community College) at 1403 Park Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
For Bloomington, Fruitland 2 and Lake Twps., the polling location will be the Church of Christ at 3603 Mulberry Avenue.
For all of Sweetland Twp., the polling location will be New Era Fellowship Hall at 3455 New Era Road.
For the City of Atalissa and all of Goshen Twp., the polling location will be 122 3rd Street, Atalissa.
For the City of Conesville and all of Orono Twp., the polling location will be Conesville City Hall at 102 3rd Street, Conesville.
For the City of Fruitland, Fruitland 1 Twp., 76 and Cedar Twps., the polling location will be Fruitland Community Center at 104 Sand Run Road, Fruitland.
For the City of Nichols and all of Pike Twp., the polling location will be Nichols City Hall at 429 Ijem Avenue, Nichols.
For the City of Stockton, some of the City of Blue Grass, and all of Fulton and Montpelier Twps., the polling location will be Stockton City Hall at 318 Commerce Street, Stockton.
For the City of West Liberty and Wapsi Twp., the polling location will be West Liberty Community Center at 1204 North Calhoun Street, West Liberty.
For the City of Wilton, some of the City of Durant, Moscow and Wilton Twps., the polling location will be the Wilton Community Center at 1215 Cypress Street, Wilton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.