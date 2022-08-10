Muscatine awarded $2 million grant from Dept. of Transportation for street reconstruction

MUSCATINE – On Tuesday, the City of Muscatine received news that, through support from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), it would be receiving a $2 million dollar grant to be put towards its street development project.

Specifically, this money will be used on the Isett Avenue and Cypress Street Reconstruction project, which will cover 1.7 miles of road that stretches from the U.S. Hwy 61 Bypass to 5th Street.

Following the announcement, Sen. Chuck Grassley shared his excitement for this and the projects of other Iowa cities that were being funded through this grant in a public statement.

“After urging to support funding these infrastructure projects, I’m glad these communities have officially been awarded the grants needed to begin construction,” Grassley said. “These updates and improvements will benefit Iowans in Dubuque, Muscatine and Waterloo for years to come.”

In the city’s grant application, the reasons given for selecting the Isett-Cypress stretch of road included a noticeable decay in that road’s infrastructure, which could then lead to potentially unsafe conditions, as well as the road’s tendency to be congested, not having an efficient way of distributing traffic. The report also noted that there was a “lack of connectivity” on this road, especially for pedestrians.

Through the reconstruction project, the city hopes that it will be able to bring both safety, reliability and attractiveness to this stretch of road, furthering the quality of life of those who live and travel along it.

In a public statement, Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark emphasized these points, thanking USDOT and Grassley for their support of Muscatine.

“This is a major project that will improve the transportation infrastructure, safety for the traveling public including pedestrians, and promote future residential and commercial development in this area,” Bark said.

Kevin Jenison, the city's Communication Manager added, "This is an amazing grant that we've received. It's actually our first time applying for a RAISE grant and usually you don't get a grant of this nature on your first try but the grant writer and staff did a great job preparing the documentation."

At this time, the City of Muscatine has not yet accepted the grant. Once it is accepted by the city council, a “Request for Qualifications” will need to be completed in order to find a consultant that will then join the project. A consultant is expected to be selected by the end of the year, with the project’s study and planning stages taking place in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the city will need to get additional funds for the project by applying for an $18-20 million dollar RAISE construction grant.

When asked if it would be difficult for the city to get this addition grant, Jenison said that it would likely depend on the results of the project's study.

"It will take almost two years to complete this study and develop the plans for the Isett-Cypress corridor," Jenison explained. "Depending on how much is involved, we're hopeful that it won't be too difficult to secure that construction grant when we get to that point."