Muscatine baker enters worldwide online contest

MUSCATINE – Local treats such as cheesecake and baked goods may get worldwide recognition if local baker Megan Smith makes the cut in the Greatest Baker online contest.

What started as an enjoyable hobby Smith's grandmother shared with her transformed into a business she and her daughter Markie could do during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Smith was homeschooling her daughter about fractions, and the two went into the kitchen where Smith explained she learned to bake from her grandmother and the importance of fractions when baking. Markie loved the impromptu math lessons, and they soon had enough to market on Facebook.

“I have always cooked my whole life,” she said. “My grandma and I used to bake when I was little. I remember the love and passion she had and spending time and making memories. We would do it every year for the holidays.”

As the lessons continued, they soon started their own bakery. The licensed in-home bakery is called ‘KeDough,’ a play on the Keto diet. The specialty is cheesecake made for people following the Keto low-carb lifestyle. The bakery also makes such staples as pastries and baked goods.

