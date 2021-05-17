Muscatine baker enters worldwide online contest

MUSCATINE – Local treats such as cheesecake and baked goods may get worldwide recognition if local baker Megan Smith makes the cut in the Greatest Baker online contest.
What started as an enjoyable hobby Smith's grandmother shared with her transformed into a business she and her daughter Markie could do during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Smith was homeschooling her daughter about fractions, and the two went into the kitchen where Smith explained she learned to bake from her grandmother and the importance of fractions when baking. Markie loved the impromptu math lessons, and they soon had enough to market on Facebook.
“I have always cooked my whole life,” she said. “My grandma and I used to bake when I was little. I remember the love and passion she had and spending time and making memories. We would do it every year for the holidays.”
As the lessons continued, they soon started their own bakery. The licensed in-home bakery is called ‘KeDough,’ a play on the Keto diet. The specialty is cheesecake made for people following the Keto low-carb lifestyle. The bakery also makes such staples as pastries and baked goods.
Smith is pitting her Muscatine baked goods against global competitors as part of the Greatest Baker contest, what's billed as the world’s largest online baking competition. The winner will be featured in Bake from Scratch magazine and will receive a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs marshmallows and $20,000. Smith said she wants the money to be able to expand her business in the community.
“Not everyone was selected,” Smith said. “I was selected as one of them. It’s in a couple of different tiers.”
She said the first competition is split into 15 groups as winners, determined by online vote, who are selected for the second round. Smith is currently competing against 30 other bakers. This round ends Thursday, May 20.
Smith said the idea of teaching Markie to bake was a success. She is now creating her own recipes or looking up new things on the internet to try to make. She has also learned to deal with money as the bakery moved forward.
As they moved ahead with their online business, Smith soon found the contest on Facebook. She entered, never once thinking she would be selected to compete. To her surprise she found herself selected.
To vote for Smith, visit greatestbaker.com/2021/megan-smith?fbclid=IwAR2usNOKaxuytAb_rKOhKxKe7eMUvR0rxlrmRqBGeIkB16Y9BgcK19ywx_0, Or https://www.facebook.com/kedoughbakery/