Muscatine bands win Battle of the Bands QC, will perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair

MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine music acts won top honors over the weekend at MH Entertainment's second annual Battle of the Bands QC event, where 15 rock and country bands competed for a chance at winning a paid opening performance at the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair.

In the end, not one but two bands from Muscatine won this year’s top prizes. Eugene Levy won the rock band battle and will open for Brantley Gilbert at the fair, while Monica Austin won the country band battle and will open for Carly Pearce. Both bands also won a paid show at Davenport’s Gypsy Highway.

Brian Martinez, vocalist for Eugene Levy, gave a special shout-out to all of his band's fans as he recalled what it felt like to win.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming to have the love and support of our communities,” Martinez said. “It’s stuff like this that keeps us feeling like we’re moving in the right direction and keeps us striving forward to continue to do more stuff.”

Although the band began only a few years ago in 2019, this wasn’t the first time that Eugene Levy won a battle of the bands competition. Last year, the band took home a win at the Cedar Rapids Battle of the Bands. When it comes to the band’s music, which is inspired by bands like Blink-182 and New Found Glory, Martinez said he and his bandmates try to write songs that mean something to them.

“Recently, we feel the community’s really come behind us, and it’s just amazing to feel that,” Martinez continued. “We try to have as much fun as we can during our performances because we feel like if we’re having fun then the people watching will have fun, and that’s just kind of the core of what Eugene Levy is.”

Austin also attributed her first battle of the bands win to the support of her fan base, which has grown over the past decade.

“We had so much local support that showed up and wore merch and made signs and cheered as loud as they could cheer, and I believe 100% that it was our fans that made the difference,” she said.

Austin said for her, the most emotional part of the whole experience was singing her original songs and hearing the crowd sing along with her.

“That was an experience that you grow up dreaming of as a musician, and that meant the world to me that they knew the songs and were there singing along.”

Looking at this year’s lineup, Michelle Hosch, booking agent for MH Entertainment, called it another successful year. She added that she already was thinking of ways to make next year’s competition bigger and better.

“I was impressed with all of this year’s bands. Everyone brought their best to the competition, and Eugene Levy and Monica Austin just did an amazing job,” Hosch said.

When it comes to what the bands are judged on, Hosch assured that social media likes or popularity. Instead, the judge’s criteria is based on each band's musical performance as well as their stage presence and confidence, crowd interaction and participation, and appearance.

While the performances of Eugene Levy and Monica Austin had all of these qualities, Hosch also said she greatly admired how much the two Muscatine bands supported each other.

“It’s a competition, and everyone wants that prize, but (all of the bands) are also there to show support for each other. Both days I saw a lot of support between all of this year's bands, and it was just great to see,” she said.

“We were stoked to see that Monica Austin also won because she came out and supported us and some of our guys came out and supported her,” Martinez added. “We just had each other's backs, and it was cool that we were both able to go in there together and both brought home the win for Muscatine.”

