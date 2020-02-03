MUSCATINE — For the first time in Muscatine, and among the first time in the history of the Iowa caucus, the doors opened on a Spanish speaking caucus as Muscatine Community College invited Latinos from the area to participate in their civic duty to help choose the next president.
The McAvoy Center at the college quickly filled with hundreds of people interested in participating in the first-in-the-nation caucus. This year the Iowa Democratic Party approved 11 satellite caucuses designed to accommodate language and cultural needs. The college’s chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) arranged for the college to be one of the satellite locations. The stations are established in areas of Iowa that have large Latino communities.
“This was developed because there was a need in the community,” said caucus chair Oscar Garcia. “There is a need for the Latino community to be more involved in the political process.”
Rosa Salazar attended the first Spanish speaking caucus she had ever attended as a precinct chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders. She said this kind of caucus has been a long time coming and she is happy to be a part of the first event of this type.
“Spanish speaking families who do not understand English wanted to make a stand for the presidency, but they didn’t know how to raise their voice and be heard,” she said. “During a Spanish speaking caucus, they will understand and they will be able to vote clearer and understand more.”
Latinos make up about 6% of the population of Iowa, and about 3.4 percent are eligible voters.
Salazar commented the Sanders team had done “a lot of door knocking” in the weeks leading up to the caucus. She said there were volunteers from as far away as New Jersey helping to get the vote out.
In the college’s auditorium, the Precinct 9 caucus was also being held. Chair Linda Kelty explained the process that would be used to determine who would get the precinct’s nod. People had begun arriving well before the 6 p.m. start time and dividing into groups the support their pick for a Democratic candidate for president.
“It’s a process of narrowing everything down,” she explained. Viable candidates are determined based on the number of supporters. As candidates are removed for lack of supporters the final candidate is narrowed down. Kelty said also in the case of two candidates remaining with tied numbers of supporters, the winner can be decided with a coin toss.
Andrea Wilford turned out to the caucus with a plate of cookies and a sign to show her support for Amy Klobuchar.
“I think her voice of moderation is the most electable at this point,” she said.
Across town, the caucus goers in Precinct 4 gathered on the top floor of the Musser Library for their caucus. While Mahaylee Bennitt is a first time caucuser, she worked as an ambassador for Sanders. As the caucus progressed she handed out Sanders stickers and spoke with people whose candidates were about to be declared nonviable about joining Sanders’ supporters.
“I really care about my own future as well as my friends’ families future,” she said. “I don’t have children but I’m dealing with a lot of health care debt and Bernie Sanders has a plan for what I need and what would help with my future. That’s why I’m caucusing this year.”
As 7 p.m. rolled around, the doors of the chamber closed as the selection of the delegates began.
