MUSCATINE – The city of Muscatine has already started picking up used Christmas trees. The program began Wednesday and will run through Jan. 25. To help city residents and increase recycling as well as lessen garbage in landfill, the program has been going on for years.
And, yes, they really do recycle them.
“Basically, what they would do is they would take them out to the compost site,” Kevin Jenison, communications director, said. “Eventually, they will shred them and use them as compost (mulch). That cedar compost is pretty good.”
Some trees might be given to a conservation district, he added, which might need them for other things.
Though many people have switched to artificial trees, “Usually, there’s a good amount of trees that are out there," Jenison said. "You can see them when driving up and down the streets for the next three or four weeks.”
Christmas trees from Muscatine and Fruitland will be picked up, but they will not pick up flocked or artificial trees. Flocked trees are live trees coated with a white, snow-like spray.
The Muscatine Solid Waste Division collects live Christmas trees as part of their yard waste collection service, on the resident’s refuse collection day. They must be placed on the curb next to the residents’ refuse collection container, according to the city’s release.
Trees need to be placed at the curb height for the safety of collection crews. Items placed on top of snow banks (when applicable) will not be collected.
The city asks residents to remove all ornaments, wires, and decorations, stand or other metal objects. It should not be placed in a plastic bag. The trees should be cut into three-foot sections not larger than two-feet in diameter.
For more information, contact the Transfer Station & Recycling Center at 563-263-9689.
Flocked and artificial trees are garbage items, the city’s release noted. Take these to the Muscatine Transfer Station and Recycling Center for disposal or call to schedule a curbside pickup.
There aren’t too many trees curbside just yet. “I would say after the New Year’s is probably when you will see more of it,” Jenison said.
