In the Muscatine community, there are more than 60 kids who are waiting for an adult mentor to spend some time with them.

Before the summer ends, the Muscatine Y and its Big Brothers Big Sisters program hope to find a mentor for a majority of these kids.

At the start of this month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County began its “45 Bigs in 45 Days” campaign, declaring its most recent search for volunteers in the hopes of rounding up 45 new ones before the end of August.

“This year our waiting list has grown and we are in need of volunteers more than ever,” Lindsey Phillips, Director of Muscatine Big Brothers Big Sisters said. “45 Bigs in 45 Days is a big goal, but hopefully just the start. So far we have had 6 inquires.”

When asked what she felt the biggest obstacle that is currently preventing people from volunteering with the group was, Phillips felt that it was either potential volunteers feeling like they don’t have the time to commit or these volunteers feeling like they aren’t the best role model.

“Mentor can be an intimidating word and many of us don’t give ourselves enough credit. Everyone has something of benefit they can bring to the table, even if it is just modeling different values, career options, family dynamics, activities, and more,” she said. “BBBS is constantly working to remind people you don’t need super powers to be a super hero.”

As for the qualities that BBBS is looking for in adult individuals or couples who would like to volunteer with the program, Phillips stated that it will be the program’s enrollment team that will walk potential volunteers through the eligibility process. Once the volunteer has been determined to be a good fit, they will be matched up with their youth, based on shared interests.

Additionally, each month BBBS will be offering its monthly match events, which are activities and events held within the community to further help make the experience of being in the program fun for both Bigs and Littles.

“Imagine if every kid in Muscatine had a mentor. Don't let the word mentor intimidate you,” Phillips encouraged. “Our volunteers mentor through action: showing up, being consistent, modeling values, providing support, and really cheering on their Little. Often volunteers can be heard saying the experience is more rewarding than they imagine.”

For those who want to volunteer and are eager to help BBBS meet their goal, they can visit, www.muscatiney.org/bbbs or send an email to chazen@muscatiney.org.

