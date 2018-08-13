DES MOINES — While he is the first to admit that they are a pretty breed, Hunter Britton said that Call Ducks, a breed of Bantam, have a bit of an attitude. Take his bird Grace.
"All the sass in the world to go with her quality," Britton said. "She has a personality about her for sure."
Grace has the colors of a mallard hen, but with her short, squatty body, round head and poofy chest, she has the precise markings of a call duck. The call duck was originally bred to be small enough for hunters to carry multiple of and loud enough to serve as decoys for hunting.
Maybe it was breeding, training or grooming. Maybe it was attitude. But in any case, Grace won the Grand Champion title for Breeding Birds at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Last Thursday, Aug. 9, 42 Future Farmers of America exhibited 131 birds in the judged FFA Poultry Show. And when it came to the ribbon ceremony, Britton said it was a dream.
"My dream since I started showing (animals) was to say that I won the Iowa State Fair," Britton said. "That was a goal of mine. I've been out a few times, but it was a very special feeling when they call your name and the judge shakes your hand. It was a really great experience."
Britton said his work showing animals just solidified his drive to study agriculture after high school.
"Chickens and birds kind of get a bad rap," Britton said. "People think they are stupid, dirty animals. But if you go to the chicken shows, you see there are hundreds of varieties of them."