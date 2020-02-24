Muscatine Board of Supervisors to cut Special Olympics funding

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Special Olympics is expecting a blow to its budget after learning the Muscatine County Board of Supervisor plans funding cuts.
The Muscatine Special Olympics celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. This came after years of growth through their 13 year-round sports offered to people with developmental disabilities, reaching more than 170 athletes. They also offer additional, non-sports programs such as their Healthy Athletes and wellness programs.
“We’re not the same program that we were in 2003… we’re not just a sports organization,” said Muscatine Special Olympics director Jason Miller, “We’re addressing things on the local and state level that affect people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.” However, it is likely these activities and programs will not be able to continue expanding, and will soon need to find other means of funding if they are to continue.
After 17 years it was announced on Feb. 24 that the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors plans to either significantly decrease or eliminate program funding for the upcoming fiscal year, with the latter being the most likely outcome.
At a meeting with the board earlier in the year, Miller was told that the county didn’t have any money for the program and there was no money coming in from the state. Muscatine Special Olympics is funded through June 2020, though it is unknown what the future funding plan will be.
The county funds 30% of the Muscatine Special Olympics’ total budget, which could mean a potential loss of up to $30,000 – the amount needed to cover the cost of having a full-time director manage and run the program.
“We’re one of the bigger, stronger programs in Iowa because of the help and support we have,” Miller said, “A lot of other Special Olympics programs are not blessed with having a full-time person in place.” Should Muscatine have to do this, Miller said that the program would suffer quite a bit for it, given that he would have to focus more on fundraising, which he feels is already sort of “tapped out” in terms of how many they can do per year, rather than the actual programming.
The team at Muscatine Special Olympics was told back in 2013 that budget cuts were likely, though it was only a $5,000 cut at the time. “It’s a significant cut…” said Miller, “We do have some rainy day funds, we do have a plan in place to try and make up that amount, but it will be very hard to do that on a yearly basis.” The lack of funding could also put their current partnership with the YMCA at risk, which could lead to the program being discontinued.
While the program may have to make some changes in the future in order to continue on, Miller promised that they would continue using what they make at fundraisers to pay for their athletes’ uniform, registration and transportation costs.
“Our athletes represent a community that is not the most economically strong, so we don’t charge them to be in the Special Olympics,” Miller said, “I don’t think we would ever come to the point where we would have to charge our athletes. We would never want to do that.”
In the meantime, Miller encourages residents to focus on reaching out to the Board of Supervisors and on raising awareness, along with volunteering and participating in fundraisers. “Right now, we just need to rally around making sure that people know how important this program is to our community.”