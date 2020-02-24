Muscatine Board of Supervisors to cut Special Olympics funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The county funds 30% of the Muscatine Special Olympics’ total budget, which could mean a potential loss of up to $30,000 – the amount needed to cover the cost of having a full-time director manage and run the program.

“We’re one of the bigger, stronger programs in Iowa because of the help and support we have,” Miller said, “A lot of other Special Olympics programs are not blessed with having a full-time person in place.” Should Muscatine have to do this, Miller said that the program would suffer quite a bit for it, given that he would have to focus more on fundraising, which he feels is already sort of “tapped out” in terms of how many they can do per year, rather than the actual programming.

The team at Muscatine Special Olympics was told back in 2013 that budget cuts were likely, though it was only a $5,000 cut at the time. “It’s a significant cut…” said Miller, “We do have some rainy day funds, we do have a plan in place to try and make up that amount, but it will be very hard to do that on a yearly basis.” The lack of funding could also put their current partnership with the YMCA at risk, which could lead to the program being discontinued.