Muscatine braces for financial impact of COVID-19

MUSCATINE — According to Nancy Leuck, finance director for the City of Muscatine, the two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak is going to cost the city an estimated $651,500 during the final four months of the 2019-20 fiscal year and even more during the next fiscal year.

During the Muscatine City Council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, Leuck reported the three major revenue streams that will be impacted by the shutdown are road use tax, local option sales tax (LOST) and hotel/motel tax. In a report shown on the screen of the virtual meeting held due to the health crisis, Leuck presented a 16 page report showing the impact of the shutdown. While all areas of the city’s general fund have been effected, some have been hit harder than others.

“The estimates that we are using here on the projected impacts are estimates based on currently known information,” Leuck said. “The most significant unknown is the time it will take to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Currently, the road use tax is expected to drop $221,500 during this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and potentially decrease $600,600 during the next fiscal year. Local option sales tax is expected to see a $255,000 drop this year and $587,400 next year. The hotel/motel tax is expected to decrease $175,000 this year and $125,000 next year.