 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Muscatine Branching Out: Growing event leads to growing trees

  • 0
Muscatine Branching Out: Growing event leads to growing trees

On Tuesday afternoon, Muscatine Branching Out, a community organization dedicated to planting trees and raising awareness about the caring of trees in the community, in conjunction with Muscatine Power and Water, held its spring tree program. About 75 trees were sold to community members at a greatly reduced price. The Muscatine Environmental Learning Center in Discovery Park served as pick-up location. Vehicles drove up and volunteers loaded the trees for transportation.

 DAVID HOTLE

On Tuesday afternoon, Muscatine Branching Out, a community organization dedicated to planting trees and raising awareness about the caring of trees in the community, in conjunction with Muscatine Power and Water, held its spring tree program. About 75 trees were sold to community members at a greatly reduced price. The Muscatine Environmental Learning Center in Discovery Park served as pick-up location. Vehicles drove up and volunteers loaded the trees for transportation. 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West Liberty Foods names new CEO

West Liberty Foods names new CEO

WEST LIBERTY — A week after announcing longtime CEO Ed Garrett’s imminent retirement, West Liberty Foods has announced senior vice president B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News