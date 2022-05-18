On Tuesday afternoon, Muscatine Branching Out, a community organization dedicated to planting trees and raising awareness about the caring of trees in the community, in conjunction with Muscatine Power and Water, held its spring tree program. About 75 trees were sold to community members at a greatly reduced price. The Muscatine Environmental Learning Center in Discovery Park served as pick-up location. Vehicles drove up and volunteers loaded the trees for transportation.
Muscatine Branching Out: Growing event leads to growing trees
