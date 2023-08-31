While examining the Welch Apartments a structural engineer found “bulging walls, and floors pulling away from the walls,” according to a press release from the City of Muscatine.

After the discovery, on Aug. 23, Richman Asset Management, the owners of the building voluntarily evacuated 17 residents. Currently, only the building manager and maintenance person have access to the building. The release says the tenants were moved to local hotels and the owners of the Welch are working with them to find permanent alternative affordable housing. The tenants are also being provided with a stipend for meals. According to a release from Richman, it is unknown how long repairs will take, or if repairs are even possible.

“Until more is known about the risk posed by the building to pedestrians and vehicles, the sidewalks and parking spaces adjoining the Welch Apartments on West Third Street and Iowa Avenue have been closed,” the city’s release said.

On Wednesday, a week after the tenants were evacuated, a police line has been set up around the building and signs warning against trespassing have been hung.

On Monday, the city’s release said, the tenants met with the City of Muscatine Housing Department to discuss options. Once new places to live have been located Richman will pay movers to relocate the residents’ belonging from Welch Apartments to the new residences. At this point, the building has been determined to be unsafe for any occupancy or even temporary entry to recover belongings.

The city reports the building has to be temporarily shored up before movers will be allowed inside. The process of hiring a contractor to do the work is currently underway and the work is expected to begin later this week.

The city says that structural engineers from Klinger and Associates were hired to assess the extent of the issues with the building and to determine potential remedies. Richman is awaiting the report and will made a decision based on the findings on whether the historical building will be repaired or demolished.

The Welch Apartment building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977. The building was constructed in 1851 by James Latta of Grandview as a hotel and separate stables. It was listed as being significant for its well-designed interior with includes about 60 skylights.

In June, a building at 113 Iowa Avenue, just down the block from the Welch, was declared unsafe by a structural engineer and its tenants were evacuated.

Photos: Demolition continues Tuesday on the collapsed The Davenport apartments