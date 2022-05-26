Muscatine business offers security devices for classrooms

MUSCATINE — In the two days since a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two adults dead, Daniel Nietzel, co-owner of Fighting Chance Solutions LLC, said traffic on the business’ website has skyrocketed by quadruple digits.

This is not the first time Nietzel has seen traffic like this after a tragedy.

The former West Middle School math teacher said his business, which offers security devices as protection against active shooters in schools, becomes popular after a tragedy as people from those areas hope to provide more protection. According to the website, individuals from five of the top 10 regions visiting his website are in Texas.

Nietzel said he empathizes with the families of the victims, students, school staff and community members devastated by the tragedy, both as a parent and educator.

“These parents sent their kids to school … (and) the last thing on their mind was that they would not be able to pick them up alive," he said. "I also come at it from a teacher's perspective. That it was always our greatest duty to provide great education and ensure at the end of the day the student was going to make it home to their parents.”

Nietzel predicts 16-hour days for the next few weeks, and guarantees he will speak with someone from Uvalde or nearby. He said that he has spoken with survivors of most school shootings in the past 20 years.

Fighting Chance started when Nietzel was working as a math teacher at the former West Middle School about nine years ago. During an active-shooter training, he found the suggested defenses to keep a classroom door closed were lacking. Using his knowledge of geometry, he created a sleeve for scissor arms on doors to keep the door from being opened.

The first security sleeve — a metal piece that keeps the hydraulic arms of a door from opening — Nietzel designed came as he was problem-solving about how to secure his classroom. Not being a metalworker, he created the first design by cutting the sides out of a rubber container top to test the idea. Later the design was made out of steel. The original is now insured for $30,000.

Nietzel admits Fighting Chance was never meant to be a company, as the teachers were simply building the security sleeves for their classrooms. Word got out and now the business has sold tens of thousands of units around the world.

After the device was created, four of the five owners of Fighting Chance are graduates of Muscatine Community College and the device was being presented in the school's start-up incubator. At one point, it was decided the company should have a press conference to announce itself to the community. The press conference happened to be the same day that a school shooting was happening in Washington State.

"Our phones started blowing up," he remembers. "There was the realization in the room that there is this terrible thing we are trying to prevent and it's actually happening right now."

The local stories were picked up by national affiliates. The next morning Nietzel found a story on the company's Facebook page that had more than 1 million shares in 24 hours. The business began taking off from there.

"I never intended to not be teaching, but the circumstances kind of forced me into it," he said. "We needed someone to run this full time."

In the days after a school shooting, Nietzel tends to go through his database and check with anyone on the campus where the shooting occurred who had bought a sleeve to find out how they worked. The greatest thing he said he can hear is that one of the devices worked to keep someone out of a room.

When the company first began in 2014, Nietzel said he had hoped the products would not be needed in the future. Today, Nietzel says that if the end of school violence meant the end of their company, he would sign on immediately.

"This is not something we are OK with, and as a society I don't think we should be OK with it," he said.

The security devices can be ordered on the company website at https://fightingchancesolutions.com/. There are also several articles Nietzel has written with tips on how teachers can keep their classrooms safe.

