Muscatine businesses are feeling the impact of Covid-19

“Product availability has declined, just because everybody has been buying in bulk… We can’t order right now because of the situation, so we’re just working on keeping things on shelves as best we can,” said Sloan Murray, assistant manager for the Muscatine Walmart.

While some are braving the crowds to try and stock up, more people are staying home, leading to local restaurants seeing a decrease in business. Jill Walter, who manages Riverside Diner at 303 E. 2nd St., said the restaurant missed out on the usual Sunday rush due to many church services being canceled.

“Sales are definitely down,” she said, “Today has been up and down, so I guarantee today’s not going to be as much as we normally make on a daily basis.”

With so much downtime, Walter and her team have put extra work into their sanitation efforts, making sure to clean booths, tables, menus, condiments and condiment caddies, and more.

“Even after they do their shift, I tell them to make sure to keep wiping the menus and ketchup bottles,” Walter said.