Muscatine businesses encouraged to go purple for Alzheimer's Awareness Month

MUSCATINE — Throughout June, Muscatine businesses and organizations will be “going purple” for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

People plan to wear purple, use purple lights in their businesses, place purple paper flowers and decorations in windows, and share purple posts with the hashtag #ENDALZ on social media.

By going purple, these groups will not only help spread awareness for the month and the disease and other dementias that it’s named after, but they will also show support to those who may be living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

“The most important thing is to show support,” Megan Francis, committee chair for the Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said. “You may not know that a co-worker or friend has a family member who is struggling with this disease, and to use the purple to give that support to people in our community who may not be ready to ask for help or who may be dealing with it in their own way is just a way for us to show that they aren’t alone.”

The “going purple” movement was encouraged by the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, a group that focuses on spreading awareness and education, inspiring action and offering guidance and support. Muscatine Mayor Dr. Brad Bark also made a proclamation at last Thursday’s City Council meeting, where he further encouraged Muscatine businesses to show their support by going purple.

This month of support and awareness will culminate on June 21, the summer solstice, where people all across Iowa will be encouraged to “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s on the day with the most light” as they fundraise for Alzheimer’s research.

In order to do its part in showing support and spreading awareness, Muscatine Power and Water has recently announced that it will light up the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge with purple from June 17 to 21. Some of the other businesses that are going purple this month include Senior Resources, Inc., the Muscatine Center for Social Action and Impact Fitness & Nutrition.

“We’re so excited that the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge is lighting up purple this month,” said Lauren Livingston, a spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “Having such a well-known and prominent landmark in the community go purple helps spread awareness for the fight to end Alzheimer’s and dementia, which is critical to finding future treatments and ultimately a cure.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s research, there are 66,000 currently living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, with 73,000 family and friends also being affected as they take care of their loved ones who are living with these diseases.

“It’s a disease that affects so many people across Muscatine, the state and the entire nation,” Livingston continued.

“We’re really encouraging local businesses to wear their purple on the 21st and blast it on social media,” Francis added. “Everybody that we’ve talked to have shown a lot of interest in getting involved, and you’d be surprised at how many people have been impacted (by Alzheimer’s) that you don’t realize, and just starting that conversation allows them the opportunity to share their story.”

For more information on Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month or to register for the Longest Day fundraising event on June 21, residents can go to alz.org/thelongestday or alz.org/abam. As for other local businesses or groups that are interested in going purple this month to show their support, they can contact Michelle Kelman at mkelman@alz.org or call her at 319-237-4900.

