Muscatine businesses expected to enjoy boost through upcoming Sip & Shop event

MUSCATINE — While mask mandates have lifted and businesses have reopened, some may still find themselves working to recoup from losses during the pandemic, according to the local chamber.

“The importance of shopping local goes beyond the pandemic," said Dena Ferreira, marketing and events coordinator with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry. "We are a small town, so I think in general people like supporting our local businesses whenever they can, which helps us thrive as a community with many entrepreneurs."

Downtown Muscatine will host its 2nd Annual Sip & Shop event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, offering an evening for residents and visitors to shop, dine and unwind while supporting local businesses.

Participants can enjoy extended evening hours at their favorite local shops while sampling wines and enjoying special offers and discounts at participating downtown restaurants. More than 100 individuals participated during the event's first year.

“It gets people downtown and gets them into businesses that they might not typically go into,” Alyshea Gow, owner of Feather Your Nest Interiors, said.

Gow added events such as Sip & Shop helped the entire downtown area, not just her business.

“It’s a great time because a lot of people are just out having a lot of fun going around to the different businesses," Gow said. "We’re excited to see everyone downtown enjoying the beautiful weather that day.”

A limited number of tickets are available. The cost is $25 a ticket, which can be purchased at https://sipandshop2022.eventbrite.com.

The first 200 people who register for Sip & Shop will receive a wine tote, wine tumbler, a 21-plus wristband and a map of all the participating businesses. And everyone who attends the event will receive a 1-ounce sample of wine at each participating business.

Check-in for the event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), 100 W. 2nd St.

For a list of participating businesses and special offers, go to muscatine.com/event/sip-shop-in-downtown-muscatine/.

Additionally, for those participants who may be from out of town, the Merrill Hotel will offer a $99 per night room rate for Friday and Saturday.

“The businesses also seemed to enjoy the additional customers after hours, and events like Sip & Shop give an extra reason to shop and dine at our wonderful local businesses and help draw individuals from outside of Muscatine," the chamber's Ferreira said.

