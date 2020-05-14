Muscatine businesses get ready to reopen Friday

Mayor Diana Broderson said her primary concern is public safety and with the lifting of the restrictions it is up to business owners to evaluate their store and decide if they can meet the safety parameters established.

“I hope that the community members will help the businesses follow those recommendations by making sure they comply with all recommendations,” Broderson said. “If a store says you need to have a mask, let’s not argue with them and let’s do it. If you don’t like the rules then you don’t need to go to that establishment, you can go somewhere else. But, let’s be kind and helpful as much as we can. The businesses are just trying to survive and they have a lot of things they need to do if they are to be open.”

Fuegen recalls only minutes after hearing Reynolds’ announcement being overwhelmed with text messages wishing her well and supporting the reopening. She admits to being surprised there aren’t more restrictions and that the time frame was so short.

“I’ve done hair for 26 years, through all the recessions we have been through and in my time I had never been a non-essential worker,” she said. “We always thought hair dressing was something that was top priority for men and women. It was amazing we are non-essential.”