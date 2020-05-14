Muscatine businesses get ready to reopen Friday

MUSCATINE — When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that restrictions ordering the closure of many businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak were being lifted, Salon Incognito owner Candy Fuegen’s life went from 0 to 48 – that being the 48 hours she had to get ready to reopen.
Having been closed since March when Reynolds had ordered the shutdown, Fuegen spent most of the day Thursday giving her downtown shop a final wipe down, preparing the 50 facemasks she had in stock, setting out several bottles of hand sanitizer and arranging for special presents for the guests who are going to help reopen the store. Since the announcement she says the salon has been flooded with calls and the soonest a time slot will open on her stylists’ schedules will be sometime in early June.
“Virtually everything is changing — procedures and processes,” Fuegen said. “Obviously with people calling from their car and letting us know they are here. The procedural stuff will change. You have to make an appointment to come in, there are no more walk-ins. You can call ahead and purchase a product and we will do curbside sales.”
She said Iowa laws governing hair styling had already required customers to be six feet apart. Laws also required the use of hospital-grade disinfectant on the tools.
Reynolds’ new order takes effect at 5 a.m. Friday and will lift the closure of barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and salons statewide. Restaurants will also be allowed to serve customers in-house, at 50% capacity. Bars, casinos and theaters will remain closed until May 27, according to Reynolds’ order.
Mayor Diana Broderson said her primary concern is public safety and with the lifting of the restrictions it is up to business owners to evaluate their store and decide if they can meet the safety parameters established.
“I hope that the community members will help the businesses follow those recommendations by making sure they comply with all recommendations,” Broderson said. “If a store says you need to have a mask, let’s not argue with them and let’s do it. If you don’t like the rules then you don’t need to go to that establishment, you can go somewhere else. But, let’s be kind and helpful as much as we can. The businesses are just trying to survive and they have a lot of things they need to do if they are to be open.”
Fuegen recalls only minutes after hearing Reynolds’ announcement being overwhelmed with text messages wishing her well and supporting the reopening. She admits to being surprised there aren’t more restrictions and that the time frame was so short.
“I’ve done hair for 26 years, through all the recessions we have been through and in my time I had never been a non-essential worker,” she said. “We always thought hair dressing was something that was top priority for men and women. It was amazing we are non-essential.”
For reopening businesses, the Iowa Department of Public Health is requiring:
• Frequent cleaning of shared spaces.
• Handwashing and hand sanitizing supplies to be readily available.
• Posting of visual reminders of 6-foot social-distancing requirements.
• Allowing or mandating masks, particularly if employees and customers can’t stay 6 feet apart.
• Appropriate leave policies that allow employees to stay home if they are sick.
• Asking customers not to enter if they have been in close contact with anyone in the past 14 days with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
