MUSCATINE – A spring mainstay in the Muscatine and Fruitland communities will become a thing of the past this year as the Muscatine City Council reached a consensus to cancel clean-up week in favor of offering the service year round.
During the in-depth meeting Thursday, public works director Brian Stineman recommended the week be cancelled, saying it regularly disrupts the on-going public works projects such as street repair. He also said the department has to hire extra people for the week and that regular garbage pickup is regularly delayed due to the increased number of pickups. Stineman said it’s common for people to hoard bulk items waiting for the week.
“I think we can do this better by offering unlimited bulk waste per sidewalk at no extra charge,” Stineman said. “If you call in and schedule with us, we can put it on a calendar and we can lay things out so we have a route that will go out and pick things up. We can do up to a pick-up truck load each time and realistically you can do this every week if you have that much stuff.”
The week traditionally offered the collection of bulky items, such as furniture, car tires, appliances and even electronic waste, at no charge to the customer.
Under the new system, Stineman believes the city will make about 20 pickups per day using one truck.
“That is huge for us,” he said. “That lowers the staff from 46 people down to two. It also lowers the number of vehicles from 22 down to one.”
Stineman said the new system would be a win for everyone. He said people wouldn’t have to wait for one specific week to get rid of their bulky items and the city employees could continue to work on the city roads. He believes the new system would be a great way to make many of the “messes around town go away.” He believes the big issue will be educating the public not to put their bulky items out at the end of April and to contact the department for pickup.
Council member Nadine Brockert asked if the department could provide statistics for the coming year to see how the new system was working and the city can reassess the system next year. She specified the amount of cost savings to the city and feedback from the customers should be included.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the only down side she saw is from people who procrastinate and just put items out for the clean-up week. She said if they have to call and schedule a pickup, they won’t do it.
Council member Kelcey Brackett said he likes the new system and has had complaints in the past about the limits on bulky pickups during the week. He suggested creating a flow chart showing what the public needs to do to get their items picked up.
Pickups will begin sometime in February, according to Stineman.
