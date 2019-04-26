MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College (MCC) partners with businesses, organizations and schools to solve common issues in our community.
Because the idea of “access” is fundamental to all community colleges, today’s article discusses the benefits of “concurrent enrollment” for high school students.
Concurrent enrollment provides high school students with the opportunity to take college-level classes which are generally paid for by the student’s school district. I
n 2019, students in our six-school service area participated in college-level classes at the following rates: Muscatine High School (238 students); Louisa-Muscatine High School (45 students); Columbus Community High School (35 students), Durant High School (24 students), West Liberty High School (73 students) and Wilton High School (34 students).
Expanded to the entire Eastern Iowa Community College district, over 2,500 high school students enrolled in college classes in 2019, an investment of over $5 million total towards their college education. These students are getting a head-start on their college education and applying those classes towards MCC degrees or are transferring them to other colleges.
With thoughtful planning and assistance of MCC advisors and high school counselors, students are able to complete degree requirements even before they graduate from high school. MCC has staff in all of the high schools regularly to talk to students about these options and plan their next steps after high school.
Concurrent enrollment can take many forms:
- Students take classes in their school taught by a teacher who has been approved by the college. The instructor is either a high school teacher with the qualifications to teach the class or a college instructor. Either way, the class is taught with the same standards as a class on the college campus.
- Students enroll in classes offered through MCC, taking them in the evening or online, or at times that do not conflict with their school schedule.
- Students participate in Career Academies offered in Nursing, Welding, Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture and Culinary Arts. Career Academies are open to high school seniors, who attend classes at MCC for two hours every day. Internships and business tours are included in their learning, so students can prepare for future employment. Where possible, credentials, such as the OSHA 10-hour certificate or CNA licensure are embedded in the program. New this year, as a result of Future Ready Iowa legislation, high school students are eligible to take concurrent courses during the summer semester. At MCC, welding and Certified Nurse Aid (CNA) are being offered. Also new this year is a partnership with HNI and Muscatine High School that will support three students in a pre-apprenticeship program in advanced manufacturing. This is a true earn-while-you-learn model.
MCC supports students who have decided to take advantage of concurrent enrollment through the “Connections” scholarship. The scholarship has three tiers of awards based on student achievement.
The highest award pays for half of the graduate’s tuition in the first year. Coupled with MCC Foundation scholarship awards of $325,000 annually, it makes MCC a great choice for students, and concurrent enrollment options honor the fundamental vision of access to education.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College. MCC is celebrating its 90th year in 2019. Signature programs include Agriculture, Fine Arts, Welding, Advanced Manufacturing, and Veterinary Technology. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
