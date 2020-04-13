Muscatine celebrates MUSCOM dispatchers during Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — This week, Muscatine is celebrating people who work dispatch and support first responders.

During the April 3 city council meeting, Mayor Diana Broderson signed the proclamation to order April 12-18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

In her proclamation, Broderson called Public Safety Telecommunicators the “first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services”, adding how valuable and vital organizations like the Muscatine Joint Communications Center were to residents. MUSCOM dispatchers provide calm and assistance during some of the worst times or most stressful times in people's lives.

Chris Jasper, 911 communications manager for MUSCOM, said this was a “fantastic” thing for Mayor Broderson to do. “Everyone talks about the police department and the fire department, and sometimes we get forgotten. So it’s great to have that recognition from the mayor and the city,” he said.

Along with doing their usual job of gathering important information relating to the call, since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, MUSCOM has made an extra effort to help keep first responders safe. This includes asking screener questions to determine if first responders need to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.