Muscatine Center for Social Action searches for local individuals experiencing homelessness through annual Point in Time Count

“While it is not possible to count every homeless person, the methodology includes outreach efforts, targeting known areas, and general canvassing to capture the best picture (of local homelessness) possible,” Horn said.

By participating in the Point in Time Count, MCSA is will receive Continuum of Care funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which can be used for outreach efforts and to provide additional support or permanent housing to homeless residents.

During the Point in Time Count volunteers asked each person they found if they wanted to come to MCSA or receive a "blessing bag" that contain food, water, hygiene products, and warm clothing such as gloves, hats and socks.

Horn said she was reminded of how present homelessness still is in Muscatine, even with MCSA’s efforts.

“Honestly, it was just really eye-opening for me to see the locations that people were choosing (to live in) and seeing what those circumstances would be like,” she said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how prevalent homelessness is within our community, but a lot of time these camps are found in places that aren’t visible to people and you have to look for them.”

Horn said the MCSA plans to continue its programs and support those who are experiencing homelessness. Along with thanking each of the volunteers who participated in this year’s count, Horn also wanted to remind the community the MCSA emergency shelter is available to anyone in Muscatine County who is in need.

