Muscatine Center for Social Action searches for local individuals experiencing homelessness through annual Point in Time Count

MUSCATINE — It isn’t always easy to see people experiencing homelessness, even when it’s close to home. So, once a year, a light is specifically shone on them — with the hope of helping people who have fallen through the cracks.
On Wednesday a team of roughly 20 volunteers went out into the cold hours of the early morning and began this year’s annual Point in Time Count, an event that is observed by homeless shelters across the U.S.
“The Point in Time Count is an extremely important tool in preventing and ending homelessness within our community,” resource development officer Nik Horn said.
For the Muscatine Center for Social Action, the Point in Time Count is a count that must be performed every year in order to identify the number of individuals that are currently experiencing homelessness. This includes those who are living within MCSA and those who live outside of it.
For nearly two hours, volunteers searched for people in places around Muscatine, including on the streets, in parks or tents, and under bridges. MCSA also helped other agencies in Muscatine County coordinate their own counts.
According to Horn, the volunteers found two individuals during their outside-shelter count along with several sites that looked like they had been used but were unoccupied.
“While it is not possible to count every homeless person, the methodology includes outreach efforts, targeting known areas, and general canvassing to capture the best picture (of local homelessness) possible,” Horn said.
By participating in the Point in Time Count, MCSA is will receive Continuum of Care funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which can be used for outreach efforts and to provide additional support or permanent housing to homeless residents.
During the Point in Time Count volunteers asked each person they found if they wanted to come to MCSA or receive a "blessing bag" that contain food, water, hygiene products, and warm clothing such as gloves, hats and socks.
Horn said she was reminded of how present homelessness still is in Muscatine, even with MCSA’s efforts.
“Honestly, it was just really eye-opening for me to see the locations that people were choosing (to live in) and seeing what those circumstances would be like,” she said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how prevalent homelessness is within our community, but a lot of time these camps are found in places that aren’t visible to people and you have to look for them.”
Horn said the MCSA plans to continue its programs and support those who are experiencing homelessness. Along with thanking each of the volunteers who participated in this year’s count, Horn also wanted to remind the community the MCSA emergency shelter is available to anyone in Muscatine County who is in need.