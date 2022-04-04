Muscatine Chamber and Commerce to offer event grants again this year

MUSCATINE — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched two grants last year to fund event ideas and boost tourism. The grants were successful and will be offered again.

Eight events, seven completely new, were funded, including Food Truck Fight, OktoBrewFest, Shops with Hops, MuscaPalooza, Village Dog Days of Summer Fest, the Berlin Classic PBA Tournament, the Lego exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center, and the 2021 Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend.

“We received a lot of positive feedback on the addition of more events to Muscatine. All the event organizers were appreciative and great to work with,” said Jodi Hansen, director of strategic initiatives for GMCCI. “At least six of last year’s event organizers have expressed interest in holding their event in Muscatine in 2022.”

One was the highly popular Food Truck Fight, which saw over 3,000 attendees in 2021 and is scheduled to return Sept. 17, according to Hansen. Shops with Hops, a collaboration with Contrary Brewing with more than 300 attendees, returns in August. Both attracted locals and tourists.

The coordinators for both events said GMCCI made it easy to decide to return.

GMCCI will offer the grants again. The Event Marketing Tourism Grant is up to $1,000 to attract or promote an event, sporting competition or attraction.

“Our Event Marketing Tourism Grant is strictly for marketing the event outside of Muscatine County,” Hansen explained.

The Community Grant is up to $5,000 and is focused on event service companies with ideas to attract a minimum of 1,000 visitors. GMCCI wants ideas in the Performing and Visual Arts, Food/Wine/Beer Festivals, Cultural and Recreational categories. GMCCI will not consider political or religious event request for grants.

Requests from for-profit and nonprofit groups are welcomed, according to Hansen. The goal is drawing visitors to Muscatine County.

“We are so excited to offer these grants so we can continue to make Muscatine a fun and vibrant community to visit,” Hansen said. “Our hope is that we can continue to offer event grants on an annual basis, and we hope to fund even more events in 2022.”

Visit Muscatine.com to apply or call GMCCI at 563-263-8895 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.